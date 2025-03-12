Priyanka Chopra to lend star power to anti-gender-based violence campaign: ‘It is a global crisis’

Priyanka Chopra on the campaign

The campaign is inspired by director Nisha Pahuja’s Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger. It will be launched in New York, USA, on Wednesday. Priyanka said, “Gender-based violence is a global crisis, yet too often, it remains hidden in the shadows. I am honoured to support the #StandWithHer campaign, inspired by Nisha’s powerful documentary To Kill a Tiger, to help drive meaningful change.”

To Kill a Tiger is streaming on Netflix and tells the story of a farmer from Jharkhand, India, called Ranjit, who fights for justice after three men sexually assault his 13-year-old daughter. Despite death threats, ostracisation and hardships, the family persevered to secure a landmark ruling in the case. The documentary will be screened across the US in cities like New York, Chicago, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston and Washington DC.

The documentary premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022. It was nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 96th Academy Awards but lost to 20 Days in Mariupol. Dev and Mindy came on board as executive producers in 2023 and Priyanka joined them in 2024.

Recent work

Priyanka was last seen in the 2023 American film Love Again. She shot for Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, and The Bluff, in which she plays a 19th-century pirate, with Karl Urban. Both films have yet to be released.

While not officially announced, Priyanka will return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s yet-to-be-titled SSMB 29. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the leads. Shooting is currently taking place in Odisha.