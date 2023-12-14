Arjun Kapoor says those who troll him and Malaika Arora are ‘same people dying for selfies’ with them

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor started dating a few years ago, and made their relationship Instagram official in 2019. In Koffee With Karan 8 episode 8, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, Arjun opened up about being trolled for his relationship with Malaika, who was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan and shares a son with him. Arjun also addressed if their age difference being discussed all the time made any difference to their relationship. Malaika turned 50 this year, while Arjun is 38. Also read: Karan Johar on trolling for Ranveer and Deepika's Koffee with Karan episode

‘Earlier I used to get a bit worked up’

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for many years now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When Koffee With Karan (KWK) host Karan Johar asked if it bothers him how trolls talk about his relationship, Arjun said, "What is important to understand is that you will be affected. There is no person that is not being affected, it is about dealing with it. It also shows their (trolls') upbringing and their culture. Those people that are putting up random comments, you also know that they are trying to get your attention. So earlier, I used to get a bit worked up and wanted to respond all the time. Then I realised that I have to allow it to sink in, to understand what the reason is why these desperate people are trying to get my attention, and try to detach myself from their reaction. Does it affect me? Yes it does... they (trolls) might be doing it get likes."

Arjun says trolls ask him and Malaika for selfies

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Karan Johar then opened up about being 'sexuality shamed all the time', and how not only him, but even his mother Hiroo Johar is trolled for him choosing to become a single parent. The filmmaker also talked about how he is trolled for his fashion sense and body shamed, adding 'you have to feel pity' for these trolls.

Then Arjun, who was joined by Aditya Roy Kapur on KWK, chimed in, "These are the same people that will take a selfie with you. When they see you at a shoot, these are the same people that are also dying to take a selfies and photos with you. These are the same people, unfortunately."

Arjun on making their relationship public

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In August, Arjun and Malaika Arora, who often share posts on social media featuring each other, made headlines amid news of their breakup. However, the two put all rumours to rest as they stepped out for multiple dates in Mumbai.

Earlier, in a 2022 interview with Hindustan Times, Arjun had said he and Malaika support each other through social media toxicity and criticism. He had said, “It was hell for us for many days. She had to face so much because of the fact that we came out in the open, but I admire her for giving me and our relationship so much dignity. Standing by Malaika never felt like it’s something extraordinary. It felt just the right thing, the most natural thing to do."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON