Koffee With Karan: Aamir Khan says he is not a 'party pooper' but doesn't like Bollywood parties as they are 'too loud'

In the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, filmmaker Karan Johar will welcome actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan. Aamir, who is a rare sight at award functions and parties, was even called a ‘party pooper’ by Karan and Kareena. Aamir defended himself during the talk show and blamed his absence from the parties on ‘loud music’. Also Read: Koffee With Karan: Aamir Khan says despite divorce, he Kiran Rao ‘will always be a family’

During the show, Karan Johar, who often hosts star-studded parties said, “When there is a party of 200 people, Aamir wants to run the other way." However, Aamir Khan denied being a ‘party pooper’ and said that he prefer being at secluded corners of parties, with few friends. He added, “The music is too loud. You can see people’s veins popping up as they try to talk over the music." Kareena chimed in, “You just do your shots and dance to your own Hindi songs."

Earlier, in a promo shared by Karan, Aamir and Kareena Kapoor were seen roasting Karan. Karan asked Kareena about the quality of sex one gets after having babies. Kareena replied to him that he would know, considering he too has two kids—Yash and Roohi. Karan replied to Kareena by saying that he does not want to talk about it as his mother Hiroo Johar will be watching the show. Aamir quickly added: "Your mother doesn't mind you talking about other people's sex lives? Kaise sawaal pooch raha hai (What kind of questions is he asking)?" Also Read: Koffee With Karan: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor roast Karan Johar for talking about stars' sex lives

Aamir and Kareena will be a part of the fifth episode of the ongoing season, which will air on Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar. They will be next seen in their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, releasing on August 11. Directed by Advait Chandan, it is the official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks.

