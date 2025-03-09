Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kriti Sanon on making series debut: It should be something out of the box

PTI |
Mar 09, 2025 01:52 PM IST

Kriti Sanon on making series debut: It should be something out of the box

Jaipur, Actor Kriti Sanon says she is open to starring in a web series but the project should be exciting and something out of the box.

Kriti Sanon on making series debut: It should be something out of the box
Kriti Sanon on making series debut: It should be something out of the box

On Saturday night, Sanon picked up the Best Performance in a Leading Role trophy for her Netflix film "Do Patti" at the inaugural IIFA Digital Awards, which were held in Jaipur.

On the award gala's green carpet, the National Award-winning actor said she is in search of a project that challenges her creatively.

"I think there should be something that excites me as an actor, and it has to be out of the box, something very different, and something that excites me so much, because it's longer than a film, so it has to excite me for that much length," Sanon told PTI when asked about her inclination to star in a web series.

Written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi, "Do Patti" revolved around twin sisters and a determined police inspector who is investigating a case of an attempted murder in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand.

It also marked Sanon's maiden project as a producer. She produced the film through her banner Blue Butterfly Films.

When asked if she has found her next production venture, the "Crew" star said, "I'm still searching for the next butterfly."

Sanon also spoke about the lacklustre run of Hindi films at the domestic box office in recent times.

Citing the example of Vicky Kaushal's latest release "Chhaava" and last year's horror comedy "Stree 2", the actor said "good content" is working.

"There are films that are doing amazingly well... The numbers that 'Chhaava' and 'Stree 2' have done at the box office are commendable. I think we should celebrate the positive," she said.

The 2025 IIFA Awards to be hosted by Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan will be held on Sunday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On