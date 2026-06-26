Kunal Kemmu agreed to host Alliance as he was curious if reality shows are scripted: 'At least I'll know' | Interview

After winning hearts as an actor, writer, and director, Kunal Kemmu is now turning host. The actor is hosting Prime Video’s new reality show, Alliance, which begins streaming this week (June 26). Ahead of the grand premiere, Kunal sat down with Hindustan Times for a candid chat about what drew him to reality TV, his curiosity about its inner workings, and more.

‘Why do you want me?’

Kunal Kemmu hosts Prime Video's new reality show, Alliance.

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Many have pointed out that Kunal is different from the usual Indian reality show host, who is usually a superstar and can bring arrogance and rudeness along with their charisma. He chuckles, “It's what I asked Prime Video and Banijay: 'Why do you want me? Am I not the exact opposite of this?' They said that's why we want you.”

But the actor said he said yes because of the novelty of the show’s concept. “It's a completely brand new format that's not been done before. It is coming to India for the first time. For Prime Video, it is also one of the first reality shows. Banijay has also not done a show like this. So I felt good knowing I'm not the only one doing this for the first time. At least I won't be judged so badly if I suck at it,” he says, tongue firmly in cheek.

‘Is this scripted or not?’

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{{^usCountry}} Kunal began as a child actor and has worked in films for over three decades now. Yet, reality television is new for him. “There was some romance to know how these shows get made and what happens behind the scenes,” he says. “What would it be like to have front row seats to have the drama unfold before you. There's this lifelong question with reality TV: Is this scripted, or isn't it? At least I'll know.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kunal began as a child actor and has worked in films for over three decades now. Yet, reality television is new for him. “There was some romance to know how these shows get made and what happens behind the scenes,” he says. “What would it be like to have front row seats to have the drama unfold before you. There's this lifelong question with reality TV: Is this scripted, or isn't it? At least I'll know.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} But was that a condition for him? Did he tell the makers that he would not take on the hosting duties if the show is indeed scripted? Kunal responds, “The moment I say, 'I don't want this to be scripted', I am already deciding everything else is scripted. I don't know. I went in with an open mind.” ‘You don’t have to be different just because you are committed' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But was that a condition for him? Did he tell the makers that he would not take on the hosting duties if the show is indeed scripted? Kunal responds, “The moment I say, 'I don't want this to be scripted', I am already deciding everything else is scripted. I don't know. I went in with an open mind.” ‘You don’t have to be different just because you are committed' {{/usCountry}}

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Indian captive reality shows are often compared to Bigg Boss, the most successful of late. Over the last few years, others like Traitors and Lock Upp have also joined the fray. Kunal knows Alliance will be compared with them, but he is not fretting. “You don't have to be different because you are committed to it. We are following a format, and they chose it because it is different from what exists today. Like films, when something works, everybody wants to do it. Reality shows have worked because there is an appetite for them. Agar kisi ko dekhne nahi hote to bante nahi. Everybody is trying to experiment and give something new just so that there's a different taste for the audience,” he explains.

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Based on a Dutch format, Alliance has been developed by Banijay Asia, and is now streaming on Prime Video.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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