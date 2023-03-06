Kunal Kemmu reunites with younger self in reimagined scene from Zakhm. Watch new Pop Kaun video

After arguing over who is the baap (father) of comedy, Johnny Lever and Saurabh Shukla return to another promo of the new series Pop Kaun, as they are joined by actors Chunky Panday and Rajpal Yadav to roast Kunal Kemmu. (Also read: Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Saurabh Shukla argue over who is the baap of comedy. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The promo shows the recreation of the iconic number from the film Zakhm called Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla, sung by Alka Yagnik. As a young Kunal Kemmu watches actor Pooja Bhatt in the song, the present-day Kunal Khemu also looks on. Saurabh Shukla is seen in the room too, and as Pooja Bhatt's character opens the door to spot Nagarjuna's character, the scene pauses. Then Saurabh Shukla teases Kunal Kemmu and says, "Iska toh chand aa gaya, tera kab ayega?" (Her moon has arrived, when will yours?) Then he adds, "Matlab tera baap kab aayega?" (I mean when will your father arrive?) As he says this to a pissed Kunal Kemmu, the other actors including Johnny Lever, Chunkey Panday and Rajpal Yadav appear one by one. Kunal holds his face with the palm of his hands and begins to cry, as the titlecard of Pop Kaun appears.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the previous promo, it was Kunal who had asked, "It's good we know who is the father of comedy. But who is my father in the show?" As Nupur Sanon was about to let the information slip when the rest of the team screams at her to stop. Johnny shouts at her, "Show aane se pehle spoiler matt chhod (Don't reveal any spoiler before the show is out!)"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Disney+ Hotstar show marks veteran comedian Johnny Lever's debut in the OTT space. The clever and funny promos have been giving little information about what the series is about. Saurabh had earlier said in a statement, "Pop Kaun is an out and out comedy that audiences across generations can enjoy. With every growing episode there’s a new way to look at the same story. Viewers will witness their favourite comedy actors come together and bring a lot of madness on screen." The comedy series, directed by Farhad Samji, will be released soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON