Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Saurabh Shukla argue over who is the baap of comedy. Watch

After spoofing the Salman Khan - Shah Rukh Khan conversation from Pathaan, Johnny Lever and Saurabh Shukla return to argue over who is the baap (father) of comedy in a new promo for their series Pop Kaun. They are joined by Rajpal Yadav, Kunal Kemmu, Nupur Sanon, Chunky Panday, Jamie Lever and creator-director Farhad Samji. (Also read: Johnny Lever, Saurabh Shukla hilariously spoof Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's Pathaan scene, take a dig at Kapil Sharma)

The promo shows the actors shooting for a new ad with Farhad and Chunky praising Rajpal. Chunky tells Rajpal, "I'm only [actor] Ananya Panday's father, but you are the real father of comedy!" He humbly denies it and instead says the real father of comedy is Saurabh who sitting on the side. He counters back with a reference to his film Satya (1998), "Iss tarah ki jhooti jhoot baatein karega, main goli maar doonga bheje mein (If you say lies like this, I shoot you in your head)."

Saurabh points towards Jamie who happens to be walking by. She replies, "Mein toh comedy ki beti hoon. Mere dad hai asli comedy ke baap (I am the daughter of comedy. My father is the real father of comedy)." A sleeping Johnny gets agitated when disturbed and thinks that someone is attacking his father.

The Pop Kaun promo then reveals Kunal who asks, "It's good we know who is the father of comedy. But who is my father in the show?" Nupur is about to let the information slip when the rest of the team screams at her to stop. Johnny shouts at her, "Show aane se pehle spoiler maat chhod (Don't reveal any spoiler before the show is out!)"

The Disney+ Hotstar show marks veteran comedian Johnny Lever's debut in the OTT space. The clever and funny promos have been giving little information about what the series is about. Saurabh had earlier said in a statement, "“Pop Kaun is an out and out comedy that audiences across generations can enjoy. With every growing episode there’s a new way to look at the same story. Viewers will witness their favourite comedy actors come together and bring a lot of madness on screen." The comedy series, directed by Farhad, will be released soon.

