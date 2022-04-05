Kunal Kemmu: With more opportunities, I’m now able to identify my potential

Dabbling in OTT space as well as cinema, actor Kunal Kemmu is in a happy zone as he’s able to explore different mediums and genres that he always wanted to do.

“I’m glad to get a number of opportunities. With this, I’m very much able to identify my own potential. Finally, I am getting to do work that I wanted to do. Exploring characters, I have never done before is an experience itself,” says the actor on his recent visit to Lucknow, where he shot his last two projects.

On preference between OTT and theatrical release, the Golmaal and Kalyug actor says, “It’s like a double-edged sword. I wish Lootcase was released in theatre, it gives a different high. But at that time we were in the thick of pandemic so we went ahead with digital. Anyway it’s great we get to entertain such a huge audience on web but the feel of cinema gives a different high altogether. As a viewer, I am enjoying both the formats.”

Talking about his OTT series Abhay, where Kemmu plays a cop, he says. “As a performer, I am enjoying the process of playing roles with multiple layers. And, icing on the cake is that the audience is enjoying and accepting it, that’s why we are getting these opportunities. That’s more the reason that now we are coming up with the next season.”

He agrees that a lot of dark characters are part of the web show. “It may be so but these dark characters are truth of life and much prevalent in society. At times they tend to get too dark and disturbing but this is done only to make people aware and alert them for future.”

Apart from work, Kemmu has a personal connect with Lucknow. “My father taught at Bhartendu Natya Academy (BNA) for four years and that is the period I lived in Lucknow. I was a kid then and honestly, I don’t remember anything but I have some pictures of those days. However, I have been here multiple times and all the three seasons of Abhay have been shot here. In fact, during the second season, due to pandemic infused lockdown, we cheated some locations elsewhere but in the third season, that will stream soon on Zee5, we were here again here as the show is entirely set in the state capital.”

Kemmu has also shot for a feature film last year. “For Kanjoos Makkhichoos, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, I was yet again in Lucknow. In the film I play the role of Jamuna Prasad. So, you can say that childhood connect has now become a professional one. Playing a localite my lingo is full of hum and aap, it has become a part of my day-to-day chitchat too. Back in Mumbai, people at times tease for that,” he signs off with a smile.