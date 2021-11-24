Lara Dutta, who has never been on dating app, says ‘I helped a friend set up Tinder profile’

Lara Dutta has said that she has never been on any dating website but was more than happy to help a friend create his profile. In a new interview, Lara also revealed that she has learned that the new dating process is too fast, adding that she is worried for her daughter as well.

A few weeks ago, a fake profile of Lara Dutta surfaced on a dating website and she had to eventually issue a clarification. Lara had said that she has never been on a dating app.

In an interview with Film Companion, Lara was asked what she learned about 21st-century dating while working on her new show Hiccups and Hookups. She said, “People keep asking me ‘have you ever been on a dating site?’ I mean, obviously not. They did not exist at the time that I was dating. I have been married now for 11 years, so. Not intending on getting on one (a dating site) in a hurry now.” She added that she is sure there are lots of fake profiles with her images, on dating websites.

She then added, “But this whole….I am fascinated by it. I actually helped a friend set up their profile on Tinder. He is a divorced, single man. I was just like (enacts being all excited as a child) ‘I am gonna make your profile. But for the longest time, I haven’t checked with him whether there has been any swiping right on the profile.”

Lara Dutta also said that she has realised dating has become like a “quicker, revolving door”, because people do not want to invest more time than one meeting over a coffee or tea. The actor also said that she worries for her daughter, but knows that she is just nine now and there is a long time before Lara needs to actually deal with it.

Earlier this month, issuing a clarification, Lara had said in a video on Instagram, “Since yesterday, my feed has been absolutely flooded with some memes and some messages, they have been telling me that I have a profile on some kind of a dating app. So, it's been absolutely crazy, I have been going nuts since yesterday, trying to answer people one by one and tell them what the truth really is. So, I thought it is better to just go online and clarify it with you right here, right now that I am not on any dating app, have never been and am not on any right now either.”

She had added, "Not that I have anything against dating apps, I think it is an absolutely fantastic way for people to actually connect and meet each other. I am personally not on a dating app at the moment. So, for all the memes doing the rounds out there, am very amused to see most of them but there's not much truth in there. I do very few Insta lives so it's really fun to connect with you all of you, who are here today. But if you do hear this, please know that all the memes that are doing the rounds that am on some dating app, am not on any dating app guys."

Lara Dutta will soon be seen in Lionsgate’s Hiccups and Hookups playing a woman in her 40s who stepped out of her 19-year-old marriage and is looking for a relationship. The show revolves around how the dating game and rules have changed, and how she deals with it all.

