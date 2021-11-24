Lara Dutta has no problem with kissing scenes, says ‘was important to discuss’ Hiccups and Hookups with Mahesh Bhupathi

Lara Dutta has said that she is okay with 'kissing onscreen' and doing intimate scenes because she understands that these are ‘technical’ while shooting on the sets. She also said in a new interview that intimate scenes are choreographed, just the way action scenes are.

Lara is all set to be seen in the new show, Hiccups and Hookups, directed by Kunal Kohli. The show will stream on Lionsgate Play from November 26.

Talking about her latest project, Lara Dutta told Film Companion in an interview, “As an actor, I would want to explore all aspects. But in India, I am also someone’s wife. I am also a mother, a daughter, and a daughter-in-law. Fortunately or unfortunately, there is certain conditioning that is given to us, it is ingrained in us. So, of course, if I am going to do a show like this, that is a little demanding, it takes a little bit of thinking out to do that.”

She also said that she had to discuss the show with her husband, former tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi before she took it up. “So for me, it was very important to discuss the show and the situations in the show with Mahesh, my husband, to figure out how comfortable was I, how far was I ready to go, what were the repercussions and all that. I know what my safety zones are, what my limits are. I am very clear about that as Lara. And, I have never been a prude in my life.”

Lara then talked about how she views working on intimate scenes for films. “I have done it before as well, and I know I have no problem doing kissing onscreen. I am okay, only because I know, as an actor, how technical these scenes are to shoot. These scenes do not happen when you get on sets, and you do not throw two actors together and say ‘oh now make out and let us see if some chemistry happens’. They happen right from the time ( when it is written), from paper.”

She added, “You have inputs as an actor. If you are lucky enough to have a wonderful director like Kunal Kohli, who is open to suggestions. He wants his actors to be comfortable, so nothing is coming as a surprise to you while shooting. There is no one telling you ‘you put your strap one inch lower'. It is not something sleazy being shot. No uncomfortableness, there is no sleaze going on. It is all very well-thought-out, and like you would choreograph an action scene, you choreograph an intimate scene for a show or movie.”