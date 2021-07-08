Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi to reunite for ZEE5 web series by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, popularly known as #LeeHesh, took the internet by storm on Sunday when they reminisced about their legendary 1999 Wimbledon victory and hinted at a possible reunion.

It has now been revealed that Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi will be seen in a web series together. The ZEE5 show comes from creators Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari - directing together for the first time.

Sharing a picture of the duo with the directors, Leander Paes wrote in a social media post, "The incredible journey of my partnership with @mbhupathi, with its ups and downs is coming to your screens through the lens of this extraordinary filmmaker duo @ashwinyiyertiwari and @niteshtiwari22. Coming soon on #ZEE5. #LeeHesh."

On the 22nd anniversary of their Wimbledon win in the men's doubles category, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi on Sunday hinted towards something special, sending the Twitterverse into a frenzy.

In 1999, Bhupathi and Paes became the first Indian pair to win at Wimbledon. In the same year, the duo had won the French Open as well.

Bhupathi and Paes had become the first doubles team to reach the finals of all four Grand Slams in 1999 and it was the first time such a feat was achieved in the open era and the first time since 1952.

Nitesh Tiwari is known for directing blockbuster films such as Dangal and Chhichhore, for which he won a National Film Award. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is known for helming Bareilly Ki Barfi and Panga.