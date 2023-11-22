Lee Jong Suk to romance Sweet Home’s Go Min Si in new K-Drama from Descendants of the Sun director

South Korea’s top actor, Lee Jong Suk is in talks for a new romance K-drama alongside Sweet Home fame actor Go Min Si. The highly anticipated drama, tentatively titled 'I'm Against My Romance,' is said to be in development under the direction of the acclaimed Lee Eung Bok. The director is renowned for his works in shows like Descendants of the Sun starring Song Joong-Song Hye Kyo, and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God aka Goblin starring Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun.

Lee Jong Suk and Go Min Si to star in 'I'm Against My Romance'

Lee Jong Suk and Go Min Si(Instagram)

On November 22, Lee Jong Suk’s agency briefly responded to the reports stating his involvement in the new K-drama. According to his representatives, the actor has been presented with the opportunity to take on the lead role in 'I'm Against My Romance' and is currently contemplating the offer. In the next K-drama, Lee Jong Suk has been offered the part of Kim Tae Kyung. Choi Hyun Wook from Twinkling Watermelon had previously been offered this part, but the star turned it down because of schedule conflicts.

'I'm Against My Romance plot

Characterized as an impulsive individual with a strong sense of justice and compassion, Kim Tae Kyung is the lead character in the story. The drama's storyline explores the topic of whether getting back in contact with an ex marks the beginning of a new relationship or its continuation.

On the other hand, negotiations are in progress about Go Min Si's possible casting as Hong Je Bi, the female lead of the show. For the unversed, Go Min Si and director Lee Eung Bok have previously worked together on projects like Jirisan and The Sweet Home. Hong Je Bi is a teacher who is aware that she might not be Kim Tae Kyung's ideal match, yet she finds it hard to break up with him.

Cast of 'I'm Against My Romance

The highly anticipated K-drama is penned by Kim Eun, who is well-known for her part in Something in the Rain. Go Min Si's casting decision would be her third partnership with director Lee Eung Bok after the two collaborated on Sweet Home and Mount Jiri. The much-awaited drama I Am Against My Love is scheduled to debut on tvN in 2024. The global platform on which the drama will be presented is currently under wraps.

