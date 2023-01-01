Lee Jong Suk says IU makes him a ‘better person’, she calls him reliable, cute in heartfelt letter to fans

After the K-drama While You Were Sleeping star Lee Jong Suk confirmed dating reports with actor IU, the couple stepped up to share personal notes to fans. Recently, their agencies shared that the two are in a ‘serious relationship’ and requested best wishes from fans. Now, the actors thanked fans in heartfelt letters and also wished them for the New Year 2023. (Also read: Lee Jong Suk and IU confirmed to be in a serious relationship)

In a long letter, IU, who was last seen in the award-winning Broker, wrote as per Soompi, “Hello UAENA (IU’s fan club name)! Are you all asleep at this time? Wondering where you spent the end of 2022 and if you might have had a bit of confusing last day of the year because of me, today I came to relay new year’s greetings along with my gratitude and apologetic feelings. Those who saw the articles today must know, but I am currently dating. I think our UAENA who are always worried about me and curious about how I am doing must have been really surprised, so I feel very cautious about this but, yeah..that happened!”

She continued on and described boyfriend Lee Jong Suk in sweet words. She shared, “He was a colleague for a long time, and we are building up positive feelings while relying on each other. He is a reliable and cute person who has supported me for a long time, always told me I’m amazing, and sent me sincere encouragement.”

“As UAENA always watches over me most closely, I think you must feel that I am in a time where I am emotionally comfortable and doing well. Along with that, I think one of the reasons that my pride and passion for work is surging even more these days is because I have a good friend who compliments me for a long time up close. Since you have all found out now, we will date quietly and beautifully to not worry my fans….! Sorry to surprise you, but I am so apologetic and thankful to UAENA who still congratulated me and first asked how I am,” she also added.

On the other hand, Lee Jong Suk who starred in the series Decibel, penned, “Hello. This is Lee Jong Suk. I wasn’t able to share a separate thank you message to fans after receiving a big award, so I am belatedly sharing this letter. I am writing here for the first time in a while..I’m so sorry for surprising you at the end of the year. Thank you to the fans who yelled and cheered for me at the Drama Awards so I don’t lose my confidence.” The actor recently attended the 2022 MBC Drama Awards where he mentioned “that person” in his acceptance speech. He was talking about IU.

“What I really wanted to say to all of you is that I am so thankful to my fans who send constant love and support to me, who is still lacking a lot and still shy even though I have gotten older. I forgot these important words because I became more nervous as I spoke. Sorry and thank you once again. And you must have been really surprised after seeing the articles yesterday.. About that friend from the articles today. We first met when I was around my mid-20s, and it was big beyond puppy love, but I had regrets as it couldn’t be achieved. We were friends for a long time, and now it turned out like this," Lee Jong Suk added.

He went on to explain how the two fell in love after being friends. “Um… I want to explain this well.. How should I say this.. Even when I was working hard living my own way, she was a strange existence who always took up a corner of my heart. I think my fans will understand if I say that she was like Kang Dan I (character in Romance is a Bonus Book) to me. She is an amazing person who helps me with my path and concerns of life as a friend, is someone I can rely on, is younger but sometimes feels older, and is like a grown adult but also someone I want to protect.”

“Now she makes me want to be a better person. I have to introduce her well, but this is also the first time for me, so I’m worried that fans might have been really surprised and maybe a bit upset. I hope you will watch us with warmth,” he wrapped up with warm wishes for the new year.

Reportedly, the two got into a relationship about four months ago.

