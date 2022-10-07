Limitless trailer: Chris Hemsworth combats aging by fighting starvation, wilderness; asks 'why am I doing this'. Watch

The trailer for Chris Hemsworth’s upcoming series Limitless with Chris Hemsworth was released on Friday evening. The show takes the Thor and Extraction star on a roller-coaster journey of endurance and survival where he pushes his mind and body to the limit in a bid to combat aging and discover the full potential of the human body. Also read: Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls review: Actor weeps, eats maggots, misses Deepika Padukone

The trailer opens with Chris talking to the camera as he says, “Am I in pretty decent shape? Sure, I look like an immortal Norse God, etc. But, I know the clock is really ticking.” He then explains that he is teaming up with the world’s leading longevity experts, taking on six tough tests and pushing himself to the very limit. The trailer shows him walking on a crane atop a skyscraper and swimming in freezing waters. “I want to unlock the secrets of how we can all live a healthy and longer life,” he says in the voice over.

His brother and actor Liam Hemsworth makes an appearance on the show, as does filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, both mocking and taunting Chris for taking up these extreme challenges. “I think I have lost my mind,” responds Chris. Each episode of the six-part series follows Chris as he takes up a gauntlet of physical and mental feats designed by world-class experts, scientists and doctors to unlock different aspects of the aging process. The tests include, as shown in the trailer, staying away from food for four days, navigating the Australian outback without any compass or technology, swimming 800 feet across a 36-degree Arctic fjord, climbing a 100-foot rope dangling over a canyon, and walking along a crane atop a 900-foot-tall skyscraper, 80 stories high. “Why am I doing this,” mutters an exhausted Chris to himself at one point.

Produced by National Geographic, Darren Aronofsky and his production company Protozoa, Jane Root’s Nutopia, and Chris Hemsworth and Ben Grayson’s newly formed Wild State, Limitless puts cutting-edge science of human longevity center-stage. The series’ synopsis describes it as “part global scientific adventure, part personal journey, with each meticulously crafted challenge rooted in game-changing science, drawing on new research and long-held traditions”.

All episodes of the series premiere November 16, on Disney+ Hotstar.

