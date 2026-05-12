List of NBC shows canceled in 2026: Law & Order, Brilliant Minds and more

NBC has canceled a growing list of television shows in 2026. As the 2025–2026 broadcast TV season draws to a close, some shows, both new and old, will not be returning in the autumn. These include scripted dramas, freshman comedies and long-running daytime programs.

In 2026, NBC will not renew multiple shows, including Law & Order: Organized Crime and Brilliant Minds, as part of a strategy shift.(Brilliant Minds official Instagram page)

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According to a roundup published by People magazine, the network’s canceled slate currently includes Law & Order: Organized Crime, Brilliant Minds, Stumble, Access Hollywood, Access Daily, Karamo, The Steve Wilkos Show and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Frances Berwick, chairman of Bravo & Peacock unscripted for NBCUniversal, said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter, “NBCUniversal is making changes to our first-run syndication division to better align with the programming preferences of local stations.”

Read more: NBC cancels Stumble, Brilliant Minds after axing 5 shows this year: Here's why

List of shows hit by NBC restructuring

1. Among the most high-profile exits is Law & Order: Organized Crime, starring Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler. The series will end after five seasons.

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{{^usCountry}} When asked if Law & Order: Organized Crime would get a sixth season in a November 2025 interview with PEOPLE, Meloni expressed uncertainty. Meloni later thanked fans on social media for supporting the spinoff since its 2021 debut. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked if Law & Order: Organized Crime would get a sixth season in a November 2025 interview with PEOPLE, Meloni expressed uncertainty. Meloni later thanked fans on social media for supporting the spinoff since its 2021 debut. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meloni wrote, “Hey everyone, I just saw that they announced OC, Organized Crime won’t be coming back. So I wanted to take this moment to say thank you to the fans, who not only helped give the character of Elliot Stabler life and longevity, but for sticking with him and welcoming him back.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meloni wrote, “Hey everyone, I just saw that they announced OC, Organized Crime won’t be coming back. So I wanted to take this moment to say thank you to the fans, who not only helped give the character of Elliot Stabler life and longevity, but for sticking with him and welcoming him back.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added, “Good ride. It was a good ride, I had a great time playing him. It was a great ride, but thank you.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “Good ride. It was a good ride, I had a great time playing him. It was a great ride, but thank you.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. NBC also pulled the plug on Brilliant Minds, the Zachary Quinto-led medical drama inspired by neurologist Oliver Sacks. The series reportedly struggled with ratings during its second season despite maintaining a dedicated fanbase. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. NBC also pulled the plug on Brilliant Minds, the Zachary Quinto-led medical drama inspired by neurologist Oliver Sacks. The series reportedly struggled with ratings during its second season despite maintaining a dedicated fanbase. {{/usCountry}}

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Deadline claims that Brilliant Minds had the lowest ratings of any drama on NBC's linear TV schedule, “with the steepest double-digit year-to-year declines.”

3. Freshman mockumentary comedy Stumble was another casualty after lasting only one season. Entertainment outlets noted that the show failed to gain traction in NBC’s increasingly competitive comedy lineup.

4. One of the biggest surprises involved NBCUniversal’s daytime programming strategy. Access Hollywood and its companion show Access Daily (according to Billboard) are both ending after decades on air. In 1996, the entertainment news program made its premiere.

Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Kit Hoover, and Mario Lopez are the current hosts of the program.

Read more: Savannah Guthrie to host NBC's new ‘Wordle’ game show: Here's everything you need to know about it

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5. The Kelly Clarkson Show is also set to conclude after seven seasons. According to entertainment reports, Kelly Clarkson decided to step away from daytime television partly to focus on family and music projects.

In an adieu to her show, Clarkson wrote on her Instagram, “I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at [The Kelly Clarkson Show], both in Los Angeles and New York.”

She added, “I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us.”

6. The Steve Wilkos Show ended after a 19-year run, making it one of the longest-running syndicated daytime shows in recent US television history, according to Variety.

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7. Daytime talk show Karamo, hosted by Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, was canceled after four seasons.

The Karamo cancelation was announced just a few months after Queer Eye's tenth and final season premiered on Netflix.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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