Little Things season 4 trailer: Final season of Netflix India's longest-running show has big ideas on its mind

Netflix on Tuesday released the trailer for the fourth and final season of Little Things, the comedy-drama series that it acquired from Dice Media after season one. The show is about the lives of millennial couple Dhruv and Kavya, as they navigate adulthood and all that it entails.

Starring Mithila Palkar as Kavya and Dhruv Sehgal as Dhruv, the final season of Little Things ‘celebrates Dhruv and Kavya’s individuality and relationship as they grow together amidst their highs and lows’. The logline continued, “While they make the tricky transition from young love to a mature relationship, audiences will witness Dhruv and Kavya navigate questions around commitment, health, their ambitions and family.”

Talking about her journey on Little Things, Mithila Palkar said, “Little Things is a show that is very close to my heart. Kavya is a character that is going to stay with me forever. It’s been an incredible journey with Dhruv, my directors and the fabulous crew. The final season nudged me to go back in time and relive my journey as Kavya for one last time. I am hoping audiences enjoy this season as well and celebrate their bond with Dhruv and Kavya."

Writer-actor Dhruv Sehgal said in a statement, “My bond with Little Things is very special, it's not only a show that I wrote or played a character I love, but this show is also my baby. I have grown with this show and the amount of love it has received over the years has really overwhelmed me. I’m honestly a little sad that this show is coming to an end, but I’m also immensely happy that Dhruv and Kavya were able to spread this much love and joy amongst their audience.”

Also read: Kota Factory season 2 review: Popular but problematic Netflix show makes you wonder what all the fuss is about

Directed by Ruchir Arun and Pranjal Dua, Little Things season 4 is written by Abhinandan Sridhar, Nupur Pai, Garima Pura Patiyaalvi and Gaurav Patki. Akshata Samant serves as creative producer and Ashwin Suresh is the showrunner. The series will arrive on Netflix on October 15.