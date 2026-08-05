Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra recalls being looked down upon for being a content creator; dedicates trophy to friends

Content creator, actor and reality show star Shreya Kalra emerged as the winner of Lock Upp season 2 on Wednesday. After the finale, she went live on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her celebrations with friends and family. She also dedicated her victory to her friends who stood by her throughout her Lock Upp journey.

Shreya Kalra dedicates her trophy to her friends

Shreya Kalra celebrates with friends after Lock Upp victory.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During the Instagram Live, Shreya was seen celebrating her victory with her loved ones. As soon as she was announced the winner, her friends erupted in loud cheers. Her boyfriend, actor Rishabh Jaiswal, even lifted her onto his shoulders as she held the trophy. Later, she posed for pictures with her friends, while her mother was visibly emotional watching her lift the trophy.

Shreya dedicated her victory to her friends, who stood by her and defended her against the criticism surrounding her gameplay outside the show. In her speech during the celebrations, Shreya said, "Yeh trophy sirf meri nahi hum sab ki hai. Hum sab chote sheron se aaye hain apne sapne poore karne. Aapko hamesha neecha dikhaaya jaata hai, 'aap Outsider ho, content creator ho, aapne industry mein kaam nahi kiya, aapko tabhi kaam nahi milta hai industry mein' (This trophy doesn't belong to me alone; it belongs to all of us. We all come from small towns with dreams of making it big. People constantly try to put you down, saying, 'You're an outsider, you're a content creator, you haven't worked in the industry, and that's why you don't get opportunities here')."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She added, "This is not just my trophy but belongs to all of us. Hum jo itne mehanat karte hain apne sapnon ko pura karne ke liye taaki hum bhi ek din superstar ban sake. I want to share this with each one of you. Tum sabne mereliye gaaliyan khaayi, lade ho pure duniya se, means a lot. I really love you guys. And yes, this is and was the Shreya Kalra show (This trophy doesn't belong to me alone; it belongs to all of us. All of us who work so hard to fulfil our dreams so that one day we can become superstars too. I want to share this victory with each one of you. You all faced criticism for me and fought with the whole world for me. It means a lot. I really love you guys. And yes, this is, and always was, the Shreya Kalra show)." Lock Upp season 2 finale {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, "This is not just my trophy but belongs to all of us. Hum jo itne mehanat karte hain apne sapnon ko pura karne ke liye taaki hum bhi ek din superstar ban sake. I want to share this with each one of you. Tum sabne mereliye gaaliyan khaayi, lade ho pure duniya se, means a lot. I really love you guys. And yes, this is and was the Shreya Kalra show (This trophy doesn't belong to me alone; it belongs to all of us. All of us who work so hard to fulfil our dreams so that one day we can become superstars too. I want to share this victory with each one of you. You all faced criticism for me and fought with the whole world for me. It means a lot. I really love you guys. And yes, this is, and always was, the Shreya Kalra show)." Lock Upp season 2 finale {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The grand finale streamed on Netflix at 8 pm on Wednesday. The top five contestants went through three challenges. The first was a physical task, in which Ram Kapoor was eliminated, followed by the Bluff Master round, which saw Shilpa Shinde exit the competition. In the end, Shreya defeated Shivangi Joshi and Yogesh Rawat to lift the Lock Upp season 2 trophy. Along with the trophy, she also took home the ₹1 crore cash prize.