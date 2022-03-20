Lock Upp: Chetan Hansraj introduced as the 15th contestant, is jailed for being 'villain by choice'

Actor Chetan Hansraj, popular for portraying negative characters in TV shows and films, has been introduced as a new contestant on Lock Upp. The captivity-based reality show announced Chetan's entry as a prisoner on Sunday, stating that he has been charged for being a "villain by choice." It comes shortly after Siddharth Sharma became the third contestant to be evicted from Lock Upp after Swami Chakrapani Maharaj and Tehseen Poonawalla. Also Read| Kangana Ranaut praises Poonam Pandey's ‘art of seduction', on Lock Upp: ‘You should run a school, coach us too’

A new promo of the show introducing Chetan as a Lock Upp contestant was shared by Alt Balaji on its Instagram account with the caption, "Bad** jail mein aane wale hai @chetan_hansraj as the 15th contestant. Kya yahaan bhi banenge yeh villain (Chetan Hansraj is entering the jail as the 15th contestant. Will he become the villain here too)?"

The video started with a chained Chetan reacting angrily at a prison guard, while a voiceover says, "Hero heroine se bhare jail mein kami thi to sirf villain ki. Chetan Hansraj ab hain Lock Upp mein, aur is bad** atyachaari jail mein rehne ke liye, wo khelenge atyachaari khel (This jail filled with hero and heroines was only missing a villain. Chetan Hansraj is now in the jail, and will play the torturous game to stay in this jail)." Chetan is then seen holding a digital placard reading, "Inmate- Chetan Hansraj, Charge- villain by choice, In custody from- tonight."

Viewers of the show reacted positively to the new addition. One wrote, "Suuuuuuperb. The game is getting more n more interesting." Others commented on the villainous portrayal of Chetan in the promo. One wrote, "Merko to esko dekh kr hi dar lag rha baba (I am scared just looking at him)."

Chetan, who has portrayed a number of negative characters on the screen, had commented on his choices of roles when he accepted a positive character of a cop in the show Mauka-E-Vardaat in October last year. The actor told Times of India, “I don’t see any character as positive or negative… I just see it as a character. I love playing negative characters. They bring freedom and constant work. If I was just a hero, I wouldn’t have been in this industry for so long.”

Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player all seven days with Kangana Ranaut's Judgement Day episodes streaming on weekends at 10.30 pm. The show has Poonam Pandey, Pahal Rohatgi, Sara Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Ali Mercchant, Kaaranvir Bohra, Nisha Rawal among others as its "controversial celebrity" contestants.

