Lock Upp day 33 written updates: Karan Kundrra slams Mandana Karimi for using 'woman card', yells 'do not teach me'

Mandana Karimi was seen walking out on jailor Karan Kundrra on Friday's episode of Lock Upp and he got very angry. Mandana returned to the jail later. Soon after conducting the task for the week, Karan Kundrra and Mandana got into an argument claiming she faced violence during the task and was pushed. (Also read: Kangana drags Karan Johar as Lock Upp hits 200m views)

Mandana started saying, "If this is a show about violence...." and Karan interrupted her to say that she was at fault and no one deliberately pushed her and added that she tried to distract him by not staying where she was supposed to be.

"Even in real life, if you start walking in the middle of the road (you are exposing yourself to hurt and injury). I cannot keep telling you all the time to stay in your position. I informed everyone about their positions and that should be enough." Mandana said she was pushed and he reminded her that one way to avoid it was to stay in her position, on the podium.

Karan then got angry and yelled at her saying, "Do not teach me how to do my job. What do you mean? Stay on your mark, that is all I asked you." She said that a woman got pushed and Karan said, "Oye, do not pull the woman card with me. Do not play a woman card here. Mandana Karimi, do not play a woman card here. You break a rule, stop them (guards) and now that you do not have anything to say, you are playing the woman card."

Mandana said she did not want to stay on Lock Upp and Karan asked her to leave. “You do not want to stay on the show? Please leave.” She said, "Sure," as she walked away. He then said it was 2022 and he won't allow anyone to play woman card "where it is not necessary".

When the contestants returned to the jail, Mandana was not with them but Zeeshan Khan and Nisha Rawal spotted her in the bathroom area later. Mandana then informed her co-contestants that whatever happened was in the heat of the moment and she won't step out of the show just for that. "I am just going to wait for the queen to talk about it," she said.

Azma Fallah questioned how Mandana could return, and then alleged she must have begged and apologised to Karan or the production unit. She even said Mandana has a "donkey-like face" and is a flop actor. She also added that Mandana should be beaten up with slippers and thrown out of the show.

