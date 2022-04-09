Lock Upp day 40 written update: Poonam Pandey kisses Shivam Sharma, he says 'won't wash my face'

Poonam Pandey kissed Shivam Sharma, after he requested her several times, on Friday's episode of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp. Kangana Ranaut is the host on the show while Karan Kundrra is the jailor. (Also read: Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui blushes after Anjali Arora says ‘I love you')

Poonam and Shivam were joking around when he sat beside her and Shivam said jokingly that he is very lucky as he is sitting with her. He asked her to kiss him and she promptly kissed him on the cheek. He was surprised and said, "Aaj gaal nahi dhounga. Aaj gaal dhulega nahi. Mai mehenga aadmi ho gaya, humara rate badh gaya. Sab jalenge ab (I will not wash my face and cheek today, I am a pricey person now, my rates shot up. Everyone else will be jealous of me)."

Poonam told him, "Sab tension bhool gayi mai (I forgot all my tension), thank you."

Last week, Poonam managed to secure maximum votes among those named in the chargesheet for eviction. She got the votes after she promised her fans to go topless. Requesting for votes, Poonam addressed her fans and said, “Hello, Hello joh bhi sun raha hai iss charge sheet se mujhe bacha lo, I swear to God tum logon ko itna mast surprise, on-camera live doongi from Poonam Pandey and in Poonam Pandey style. Tum log mujhe vote dekar bachao aur phir dekho iss jail mein kya hota hai.” Later, she did take her T-shirt off while wearing her innerwear.

When Karan Kundrra came to the jail on Friday's episode, Zeeshan Khan won the power card in the Jhol Ghar task and chose Payal Rohatgi to be tied in chains for an indefinite period of time. Later in the task, Payal managed to get Zeeshan as her personal help. She was given a bell she could ring each time she needed him to perform her duties or her own personal work.

After Zeeshan named Shivam and Munawar Faruqui for chargesheet, Karan Kundrra reminded Shivam to start playing his own game and stand up for himself, instead of giving up for the sake of someone else.

