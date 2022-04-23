Lock Upp day 54 written update: Munawar Faruqui says his dad won't let him drive, 'he feared I'd become a driver'

Munawar Faruqui has said that his father would not let him drive a car, because he feared he'd become a driver like him. Munawar was speaking with Prince Narula on the ongoing reality show Lock Upp. (Also read: Lock Upp: Angry Munawar Faruqui fights with Prince, breaks jail property)

Talking to Prince, Munawar said, "Mujhe kabhi car nahi chalane dete the. Kyuki unhe kahi na kahi dar tha mai unke jaise driver na ban jaun. Bola nahi kabhi but yahi darr tha (He would not let me drive cars. He feared I'd become a driver like him. He never said so, but that is what he feared)."

During a fight with Munawar later in the day, Payal Rohatgi called him a stupid person because he does not know English. When he asked why should not knowing English be stupidity, she yelled, "You just want to target Payal Rohatgi. Tumhare opinions to hote nahi hai, tum to religion ko target karte ho apne shows banane k liye (You do not have any opinion, you target religion to write for your shows)."

Azma Fallah flirted with Prince and claimed she had a crush on him. She even took Shivam Sharma's help and recited some poetry for Prince. She also told Munawar, "I asked him if his wife would mind someone flirting with him. I had to be careful, pata chala jailor danda le ke aa gae ki meri bhabhi hai (Who knows, the jailor may walk in with a stick, threatening me because Prince is married). There is a different charm that married men have, you have it as well."

During another task, Munawar broke open a bathroom door while trying to attack Payal and get her out of the game.

Given the power to save someone from eviction this week, Shivam instantly chose Payal and soon, Saisha was seen telling Prince, “If you get the power, please lock me out of here. I cannot take this anymore, my heart is not meant for all this." Prince then convinced her to stay in the game and play it well.

When Ali Mercchant asked Azma to complete her duties of cleaning the bathroom area, she refused and started fighting with him. During the fight she repeatedly called him "buddhe (old man)" and he responded with, "I don't care for your age shaming. I am the same age as Kangana." Azma then told him, "I did not say this because of your age, I said so because of the way you walk."

Later at night, Anjali and Munawar discussed her boyfriend and he asked if she'd spend time with him when she steps out of the show. She said he'd be there with her family, adding that the boyfriend is a fun person to be with.

