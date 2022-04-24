Lock Upp day 55 written update: Kangana Ranaut apologises to Azma Fallah, says Munawar Faruqui has 'raja beta syndrome'

Kangana Ranaut apologised to contestant Azma Fallah on Saturday's episode of her reality show Lock Upp. Kangana said that no one deserves the kind of physical assault that Azma faced on the show, despite all the provocation. Azma and Zeeshan Khan had a fight earlier this week and he was kicked out of the jail later for hitting her with a broom. (Also read: Lock Upp: Anjali Arora wants Munawar Faruqui to meet her boyfriend)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana said, "I had promised everyone that no one will face physical assault in my jail. I am really sorry Azma, for what happened with you. As I said the other day, provocation will exist but how you react defines you. Violent action and physical assault will not be accepted here. And, I do not get this, sifarish (blame) is not even a derogatory word, at worst it is a double meaning word open to interpretations."

She added that Zeeshan disappointed her. "Zeeshan has disappointed me so much. He definitely has anger issues and he must address it. Why was Poonam Pandey laughing and Munawar Faruqui joking when it happened. Instead of trying to stop it, you guys enjoyed the show! And Anjali, you inserted yourself in the situation. It was not your fight but you inserted yourself and gagged her two-three times. I had warned you earlier, but you ignore my warnings." Kangana then punished Anjali for her actions in the episode and sent her to solitary confinement untill further notice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana also addressed the biggest fight of the week on the show and told Munawar that he must not consider himself above everyone else in the game. Joking about him being heart-broken over a task, Kangana said, "Saisha and Anjali are not your stepping stones. They are also here to play the game and win the show. Why do you feel they are not supposed to play the game? Tumhare dimag me raja beta syndrome hai, raja beta k liye suraj ugta hai, ye parvat ye ped hai, ye sab log hain (You feel you are above all and everything in this world happens for you)."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON