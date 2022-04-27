Lock Upp day 58 written updates: Anjali Arora's mom asks her to stay away from Munawar Faruqui

Tuesday's episode of the ongoing reality show Lock Upp was an emotional roller coaster ride for the contestants. They had family members and friends entering the show as part of a family special task. Anjali Arora's mom was the first one to enter the jail and she asked her to stay away from Munawar. Kangana Ranaut is the host of the show. (Also read: Lock Upp: Sangram enters jail; Payal Rohatgi asks ‘are you ashamed of me?’)

Upon seeing her mom, Anjali started crying even before she met her. Her mom told her that she must not trust anyone in the jail as everyone is there to play the game. Anjali asked, "Not even Munawar?", and her mother replied, "No one. Do not trust anyone."

When Munawar came to meet her, Anjali's mom told him that he was doing well and they look good as friends together. However, after he left, she told Anjali, "Usse thoda doori bana ke rakh. Teri sari voting usko ja rahi hai (Stay away from Munawar, all your fans are voting for him)." Anjali was shocked but did not say anything.

Munawar also apologised to Anjali's mom. He said, "Ek baar isne mere kapde dhoe mai sorry hoo aunty uske liye (She washed my clothes once, and I am sorry for that)." She told him, "No need to apologise. She considers you as her own, so she helped you."

Anjali's mom also told her that people are editing videos to make it look like she said 'I Love You' to Munawar. Anjali said that no such thing ever happened. They also told Munawar about it later. Anjali's mom then said, "Stay as good friends, that looks good. Just beware, some unintentional narrative may be seen outside if you go overboard."

Azma Fallah's mom, Shivam Sharma's father, Saisha Shinde's friend and Payal Rohatgi's fiance Sangram Singh also entered the show on Tuesday's episode. Poonam cried a lot, saying no one from her family will come for her. However, she got a message from her sister and her mother visited her.

