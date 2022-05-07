Lock Upp day 68 written update: Saisha Shinde is evicted, Munawar Faruqui tells her 'I Love you'

As the ongoing reality show Lock Upp inches closer to the finale, the last eviction was done on Friday's episode. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash announced that Saisha Shinde was voted out of the show. Kangana Ranaut is the host of the captivity-based reality show that streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player. (Also read: Lock Upp: ‘Warden’ Tejasswi Prakash to join ‘jailer’ Karan Kundrra on the show)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan welcomed his girlfriend, actor Tejasswi as the jail's warden and she revealed she will give the evil locket to all the contestants who have made it to the finale. After teasing the contestants for some time, the locket was not given to Saisha and she was told that she received the least number of votes. Before this, Saisha had to step out of the show after she had a fight with host Kangana Ranaut. She later made her re-entry with Kaaranvir Bohra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saisha did not appear too disappointed after being evicted again and accepted the verdict with a smile. She thanked the platform and her co-contestants for bringing out her best on the show. She then hugged everyone. When she hugged Munawar Faruqui, he told her 'I Love You' and she replied that she loved him as well.

Earlier, Saisha had confessed her feelings for Munawar on the show. However, she also said that she knew well he would not reciprocate her feelings. Recently, Munawar had told Anjali Arora that he can say 'I Love You' to Saisha, but not Anjali as it will be interpreted in a different manner.

Saisha's eviction came on the last day of the show before the finale on May 7. Later, during a task, Munawar joked that Azma is a 58-year-old woman while Anjali is an introvert who cannot even express her feelings. "Her husband or boyfriend will suffer her silent treatment. Her silent treatment will kill him and he would not even know what wrong he did," Munawar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asked to say their last words about the show, Munawar said, "I only studied till fifth standard and started working soon. Then, I lost my mother and dad got paralysed. He was paralysed for 10-11 years and I continued working like that was the only thing people do. I never felt like I needed anything else. But, after coming here, I got such precious things. I found such great friends, like Anjali and Saisha. Anjali is very caring and Saisha is someone who will never let me step on the wrong path."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON