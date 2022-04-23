Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut laughs after forcing Prince Narula to dance with Azma Fallah, he wants the music shut down

Prince Narula entered ALTBalaji's reality show Lock Upp as a wild card entry earlier this week. Since he made his entry inside the jail, his co-contestant Azma Fallah has been crushing on him. In the upcoming Judgement Day episode of the show, host Kangana Ranaut will be seen helping Azma and Prince to have a conversation. Prince later gives a rose to Azma, making her blush. Prince is married to actor Yuvika Chaudhary Also Read: Lock Upp: Azma Fallah starts crushing on Prince Narula days after argument, says, 'married men have a different charm'

In a promo shared from the upcoming episode, Kangana says, “Azma I have noticed that you have been struggling to have a conversation with Prince? Chalo let me help you a little bit." In another part of the video, Prince is seen going on his knees with a red rose for Azma. He says, “Azma this is for you. This is a start of a new friendship and there were things that I wasn't able to do for you but now I will be a troublemaker for everyone, except you." Hearing this, Azma blushed. The duo is later seen dancing to Ishq Wala Love.

Karan Kundrra, who has appeared as a jailer in some episodes of Lock Upp, reacted to the video. He wrote, “Gayi bhains paani mein.” One fan replied to Karan's comment, “Next time please bring his wife Yuvika Chaudhary to the show. Lol.” Another one said, “Why is he doing this?”

Earlier, Azma confessed that she has a crush on Prince. She told him, "Suno na Prince, meri ajeeb si bandish hai aapke mohabbat ki. Na aapne kabhi kaid kiya, na main kabhi aazad ho paayi (I am imprisoned in your love, you never captured me, and I could never escape)." After this, Prince got up and hugged her and said, "Tum bahot pretty ho (you are very pretty)." Azma then blushed and danced, saying, "Mai mar na jaaun kahin (This may kill me)."

