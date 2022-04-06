Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi reveals her mom didn't talk to her for six years, this was the reason

Mandana Karimi has revealed that her mother did not talk to her for six long years, adding that all is well now. She was speaking on the ongoing reality show Lock Upp where she made her entry recently. Mandana said that her mother is now okay with her work and things are fine with her family. Kangana Ranaut is the host of the reality show Lock Upp. (Also read: Lock Upp: Teejay Sidhu claims Saisha Shinde 'tagged along Kaaranvir Bohra')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon after a fight with Payal Rohatgi on Lock Upp, Mandana had hurled some abusive words in Persian towards her, and Shivam Sharma intervened to ask the meaning. Mandana did not reveal the meaning but started listing out all the problems she has with Payal. She said, "I told details of what happened. I told her that my mom did not talk to me for six years. Now she is ok, all is well with my family. She is not here but now, she is okay with the work I do."

Mandana added, "I have been disowned by my own father and mother's families. She (Payal) is that kind of person that she told me 'You are bitc**** behind your own mother.'" Mandana started crying.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mandana also got into an ugly fight with Azma Fallah during Tuesday's episode. Azma threw water on her while she was sleeping and in retaliation she picked up all Azma's stuff and threw them around. They also threatened to destroy each other's make up boxes but Saisha Shinde stopped them from doing so.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tuesday's episode also saw Zeeshan Khan and Payal Rohatgi getting into yet another ugly fight. Zeeshan called her a “bimbo” and labeled her as a "wastage of space on the planet", while she called him a sidekick of Mandana.

Earlier, Mandana had opened up on her past marriage. She had revealed that her ex-husband slept with everyone she knew, during the four years of their separation, before they finally got the divorce.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON