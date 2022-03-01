Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui mocks Nisha Rawal-Sara Khan as they ask for 'basics', says, 'inko saza dena, mereko mat dena'

Comedian Munawar Faruqui has mocked his reality show Lock Upp co-contestants Nisha Rawal and Sara Khan as they complained that the show lacked the 'basic items'. In a new clip shared by ALT Balaji on Instagram, Nisha said, "I told them I need shampoo, conditioner, moisturizer." Sara was also seen saying, "We have to use a dirty toilet. Can't tolerate this. We can't stay like this." Currently, they are in the Lock Upp 'jail' along with 12 other contestants. (Also Read | Lock Upp Twitter reactions: Viewers calls Kangana Ranaut's show Bigg Boss' ‘sasti copy’, ask Ekta how's it different)

Later, as Munawar spoke to the camera, he laughed and said, "Faltu ka hann, faltu ka. Khali khota kuch nahi. Face wash yeh woh. Haan necessary cheeze hain but itni bhi zaruri nahi ki hartal karlo. Seedha seedha rule follow karo. Dekhlo saza dena, mereko mat dena (It's all baseless. They are only saying unsubstantial things about face wash and other stuff. These are necessary items but not so much that they will hold a protest. Simply follow the rule. Give them punishment but not to me)."

In another video, Nisha is seen speaking to the camera and saying, "If you irritate me more I'll not listen to anything you say. I'll not have food now, I need my basics." As she sat on the floor, Payal Rohatgi told her, "If we don't take part in task, it will be a problem for them" as she pointed at the camera.

Payal continued, "So cause them pain not to yourself. I'll not do the task unless Nisha tells me to." Nisha replied, "No. I'm not going back on my word. I agree with what you're saying." Payal said that though she supports Nisha, she will not go on a hunger strike. Sharing the video, ALT Balaji wrote, "Kya Nisha Rawal dila paayengi sabke essentials (Will Nisha Rawal be able to make everyone get their essentials)?"

Lock Upp is hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut, who made her digital debut with the show. The show premiered on ALTBalaji and MX Player on Sunday. In the show, the 'controversial' celebrities are put together in a lock-up for months and stripped of their amenities.

Apart from Nisha, Payal, Sara and Munawar, several other contestants are part of Ekta Kapoor's show. They include---Sunil Pal, Kaaranvir Bohra, Tehseen Poonawala, Babita Phogat, Saisha Shinde, Chakrapani, Poonam Pandey, Sidharth Sharma, Shivam Sharma, and Anjali Arora.

