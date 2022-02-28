Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Lock Upp Twitter reactions: Viewers calls Kangana Ranaut's show Bigg Boss' ‘sasti copy’, ask Ekta how's it different
web series

Lock Upp Twitter reactions: Viewers calls Kangana Ranaut's show Bigg Boss' ‘sasti copy’, ask Ekta how's it different

  • Lock Upp Twitter reactions: Viewers have compared the show to Bigg Boss and called it its cheap version. The show is being hosted by Kangana Ranaut.
Kangana Ranaut and producer-director Ekta Kapoor during the launch of their reality show Lock Upp in New Delhi.(Amlan Paliwal)
Kangana Ranaut and producer-director Ekta Kapoor during the launch of their reality show Lock Upp in New Delhi.(Amlan Paliwal)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 09:20 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Kangana Ranaut made her digital debut with Lock Upp. A total of 14 contestants are part of producer Ekta Kapoor's show. The contestants include---Payal Rohatgi, Munawar Faruqui, Nisha Rawal, Tehseen Poonawala, Kaaranvir Bohra, Sunil Pal, and Babita Phogat. Saisha Shinde, Chakrapani, Poonam Pandey, Sara Khan, Sidharth Sharma, Shivam Sharma, and Anjali Arora are also part of the show. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premiered on ALTBalaji and MX Player on Sunday. (Also Read | Lock Upp complete list of contestants: Kangana Ranaut gets Payal Rohatgi and more on board)

After watching the episode, people took to Twitter and reacted to the reality show. A person tweeted, "Big problem with this #LockUpp is the Jailor Khali. He’s really too slow that makes watching the show boring. I know he won’t be always there but today during the nomination I literally got bored due to his slowness. Otherwise, it’s absolutely #BiggBoss and fights started on day one."

Sharing a clip of two contestants fighting, a Twitter user wrote, "Tell me @ektarkapoor how it is different than Bigg Boss?" Comparing it to the reality show Bigg Boss, a person said, "#LockUpp looks like just another clone of #BIGBOSS franchise. Starstruck Indian tv audiences will bring the TRPs." "So basically this is Bigg Boss ka sasta (Bigg Boss' cheap) version," wrote another person.

People took to Twitter and reacted to the reality show.
People took to Twitter and reacted to the reality show.

A fan also wrote, "After watching the premier of Lock Upp, I can think it may give a tough competition to Bigg Boss." "Are you guys watching and liking #LockUpp? I am not able to connect to the show yet. Bore ho raha hai inke gappe. Round table conference laga raha hai (I'm getting bored with their talks. It looks like a round table conference). No tasks yet. Just random talks. Though I am not watching live feed continuously, when am watching I am log out immediately."

A few of the Twitter users also praised the show. "#LockUpp sd perform in an unbiased manner to fill the gap of #BiggBoss which is now a complete scripted show which does not care of the audience and do Manmaani to choose the winner. Hope #EktaKapoor sd release this in TV & just destroy BB as #KanganaRanaut is better than biased BB anchor," said a fan. "Watching #LockUpp and someone pls find a better sound editor and ban Sunil Pal from talking," wrote another fan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut lock upp ekta kapoor + 1 more
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out