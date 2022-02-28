Lock Upp Twitter reactions: Viewers calls Kangana Ranaut's show Bigg Boss' ‘sasti copy’, ask Ekta how's it different

Actor Kangana Ranaut made her digital debut with Lock Upp. A total of 14 contestants are part of producer Ekta Kapoor's show. The contestants include---Payal Rohatgi, Munawar Faruqui, Nisha Rawal, Tehseen Poonawala, Kaaranvir Bohra, Sunil Pal, and Babita Phogat. Saisha Shinde, Chakrapani, Poonam Pandey, Sara Khan, Sidharth Sharma, Shivam Sharma, and Anjali Arora are also part of the show. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premiered on ALTBalaji and MX Player on Sunday. (Also Read | Lock Upp complete list of contestants: Kangana Ranaut gets Payal Rohatgi and more on board)

After watching the episode, people took to Twitter and reacted to the reality show. A person tweeted, "Big problem with this #LockUpp is the Jailor Khali. He’s really too slow that makes watching the show boring. I know he won’t be always there but today during the nomination I literally got bored due to his slowness. Otherwise, it’s absolutely #BiggBoss and fights started on day one."

Sharing a clip of two contestants fighting, a Twitter user wrote, "Tell me @ektarkapoor how it is different than Bigg Boss?" Comparing it to the reality show Bigg Boss, a person said, "#LockUpp looks like just another clone of #BIGBOSS franchise. Starstruck Indian tv audiences will bring the TRPs." "So basically this is Bigg Boss ka sasta (Bigg Boss' cheap) version," wrote another person.

Tell me @ektarkapoor how it is different than bigg boss ?pic.twitter.com/xdIvAbEHmj — In lock upp (@BhaktWine) February 28, 2022

I'm glad both #MunawarFaruqui and #KanganaRanaut are equally getting trolled by their respective LW and RW supporters for participating in #LockUpp.



Meanwhile neutrals like us : pic.twitter.com/rdXoyAGoy0 — Some Nerd (@Thewick91318729) February 23, 2022

A fan also wrote, "After watching the premier of Lock Upp, I can think it may give a tough competition to Bigg Boss." "Are you guys watching and liking #LockUpp? I am not able to connect to the show yet. Bore ho raha hai inke gappe. Round table conference laga raha hai (I'm getting bored with their talks. It looks like a round table conference). No tasks yet. Just random talks. Though I am not watching live feed continuously, when am watching I am log out immediately."

A few of the Twitter users also praised the show. "#LockUpp sd perform in an unbiased manner to fill the gap of #BiggBoss which is now a complete scripted show which does not care of the audience and do Manmaani to choose the winner. Hope #EktaKapoor sd release this in TV & just destroy BB as #KanganaRanaut is better than biased BB anchor," said a fan. "Watching #LockUpp and someone pls find a better sound editor and ban Sunil Pal from talking," wrote another fan.

