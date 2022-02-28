Kangana Ranaut launches Lock Upp: A complete list of contestants on the reality show

Kangana Ranaut made her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's reality show Lock Upp on Sunday. After much speculations and hype, the names of contestants on the show are finally out. As Ekta and Kangana promised, the contestants are all "controversial celebrities" and have mostly been in the news for controversies around them. (Also read: Lock Upp: Kaaranvir Bohra is 5th inmate, accused of stealing limelight)

Kangana is the host of the show and she kickstarted Sunday's episode with a stage performance. She performed on her own popular song, Wakhra Swag.

Here is the complete list of contestants:

Munawar Faruqui

The stand-up comedian had to spend a month in jail at Indore in January 2021, when a BJP MLA's son accused him of hurting religious sentiments in one of his stand-up shows. Later in November, Bengaluru Police denied permission to his stand-up comedy show in the city amid protests by Hindu right-wing outfits.

Sunil Pal

Comedian Sunil has been paired with Munawar. Sunil has appeared on many laughter reality shows and acted in many films as well.

Chakrapani

Known as Chakrapani Mahraj, he was in news for his ‘gomutra party’ during the initial days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Saisha Shinde

Designer Saisha Shinde came out as a transwoman early in 2021. She was previously Swapnil Shinde. Over the past year, she has often opened up in various social media posts as well as interviews, about her struggles. Saisha was paired with Chakrapani.

Poonam Pandey

Poonam made her film debut with Nasha in 2013. Soon after she got married to her long-term boyfriend Sam Bombay on 1 September 2020, she filed a complaint against him, accusing him of molestation, threatening, and assault on her. He was arrested later that month. Later, she was also arrested in a porn racket case.

Babita Phogat

Perhaps one of the least controversial contestants is wrestler Babita Phogat. After bagging the gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in the women's freestyle 55 kg category, she first appeared in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with her now-husband Vivek Suhag. She was paired with Poonam.

Sara Khana

Actor Sara Khan will also be seen on the show. She earlier participated in Bigg Boss 4 and she married Ali Merchant on the show. However, they got divorced in a few months.

Sidharth Sharma

Siddharth featured in reality shows like Big F and Splitsvilla. He has also essayed the role of Ranbir Chowdhary in ALT Balaji's web series Puncch Beat.

Shivam Sharma

Shivam was also a participant in Splitsvilla.

Anjali Arora

Anjali is a social media influencer.

Nisha Rawal

Most recently seen on Shaadi Mubarak, Nisha filed a police complaint against her then-husband, actor Karan Mehra, accusing him of physical assault and an extramarital affair. Karan denied the allegations and claimed that she staged her injuries because he refused to give her the alimony amount.

Tehseen Poonawala

Lock Upp is not the first time screen appearance for lawyer and activist Tehseen. Earlier, he participated in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13.

Payal Rohatgi

Former Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi has worked in a few films and TV shows. She has often been in news for her controversial statements.

Kaaranvir Bohra

Kaaranvir Bohra rose to fame with Kasautii Zindagii Kay and was recently seen in Naagin, alongside Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, and Anita Hassanandani. Karanvir was also a participant in the reality show Bigg Boss 12.

