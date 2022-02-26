Lock Upp: Kaaranvir Bohra is 5th inmate on Kangana Ranaut's show, is accused of stealing limelight

Television producer Ekta Kapoor has revealed the identity of the fifth contestant on the upcoming reality show Lock Upp. She has shared a promo which shows actor Kaaranvir Bohra behind the bars as host Kangana Ranaut puts handcuffs on his wrists. The caption of the promo hints that Kaaranvir is accused of "stealing the limelight". The show will be streaming on AltBalaji and MXPlayer and will be available for free viewing. (Also read: Babita Phogat announces entry in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp, promises ‘asli dangal’. Watch

Sharing the promo on her social media platforms, Ekta wrote, “@karanvirbohra ko hai qubool, hamaari queen ka har ek rule! (Kaaranvir Bohra is ready to follow every rule laid down by Kangana). It shows Kaaranvir waving to several fans who wait to catch a glimpse of him. He is then seen in a jail, posing with a template in front of him, with ‘Inmate no. 5 Kaaranvir Bohra. Charge: Steals the limelight’ written on it.

Kaaranvir has featured in TV shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Qubool Hai and has also featured in a few films. He was last seen in web show Bhanwar in 2020. He also shares fun videos of his three daughters on Instagram.

Ekta has already confirmed four other contestants: wrestler Babita Phogat, actors Poonam Pandey and Nisha Rawal and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. According to the promos, Babita is charged with ‘killing stereotypes’, Poonam is accused of being 'hot and extremely bothered', Nisha is accused of getting into ‘controversial fights’ and Munawar is behind the jail for his ‘joke gone wrong’.

While the earlier promos bear a mention that the show will begin streaming February 27 onwards, the latest promo has no mention of the release date as the show has landed into a controversy. A Hyderabad-based businessman has filed a copyright case against the show.

ALTBalaji and MX Player will livestream Lock Upp 24x7 on their respective platforms and will have the audiences interact directly with the contestants, a note from the producers read.

