Lock Upp trailer: Kangana Ranaut puts 'controversial' celebs behinds bars in new show, people say 'irony bhaisaab irony'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared the trailer for her upcoming reality television series, Lock Upp. Kangana will play the host on the show where a bunch of controversial celebrities will be locked up together.

In the trailer, Kangana is seen dressed in a golden outfit, walking along a row of jail cells, carrying a baton. She says that the show will be a ‘nightmare’ for contestants. They will be provided only basic amenities and will be given ‘takleef (troubles)’. As Kangana says this, people are heard getting beaten up in the background.

Kangana also says that the contestants will have to change clothes in front of everyone as images of women bathing and undressing are shown. The celebrities will also have to share their secrets with all to keep them safe from elimination.

Fans are divided about their expectations from the show. While some are excited to watch Kangana as the host, others called it ‘(cheap) Bigg Boss'. “Irony bhaishab irony,” wrote one, seemingly hinting at the many FIRs filed against Kangana for her controversial statements over the last couple of years.

Another person was not on board with the ‘get publicly naked’ premise. “How can you say kapde utrange sab k saamne (will take clothes off in front of all). I hope so this is not applicable to ladies but even men got a reputation. Not allowed,” they wrote. Another asked why Kangana decided to team up with Ekta Kapoor for the show when she is so against nepotism in the film industry. “She working with Ekta makes her look like the biggest fool on this planet. Funny for someone who is dead against nepotism. Very convenient of you Kangu aunty,” the comment read.

ALTBalaji and MX Player will live stream this show 24X7 on their respective platforms and will have the audiences interact directly with the contestants. The audiences will have the power to punish or award the contestants. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premieres on ALTBalaji and MX Player from February 27.

