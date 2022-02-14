Kangana Ranaut shares her 4 rules of life: Atheists 'can't be trusted' and only ‘chor’ vote for Congress

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared her hot take on the controversy surrounding columnist Rana Ayyub. Kangana took to Instagram to repost a tweet on the issue and share her ‘four rules of life’.

"Remember four rules of life. 1) Frauds will support frauds .. 2) those who can't be trusted themselves will never believe in God or in any faith.. 3) you will find a guru who is a reflection of your inner self. If you are genuine you will resonate with genuine guru if you are phoney you will find cheaters and frauds as gurus also …4) if your are chor (thief) you will like Congress and if you are a true nationalist your vote will go to BJP," she wrote.

Kangana Ranaut's post.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that donations raised by Rana Ayyub for relief work through crowdfunding platform were laundered and used for personal expenses. Rana has refuted all allegations of misappropriation of funds.

Kangana has been lately been showing her support for the Bharatiya Janta Party through her Instagram profile. She has been asking Uttar Pradesh residents to vote of Yogi Adityanath in the elections.

Ever since the actor was banned from Twitter last year, she has been using Instagram to share her opinions on latest issues. Earlier on Saturday, Kangana has criticised Deepika Padukone's latest film, Gehraiyaan. She took to her Instagram Stories to share Manoj Kumar and Mala Sinha's popular song, Chand Si Mehbooba Ho Meri from the 1965 film, Himalay Ki God Mein.

Kangana wrote, “I am also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance ... in the name of millennial/new age/urban movies don't sell trash pls ... bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can _ save it ... it's a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai (there is no depth in it).”

