Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui wrote a stand-up set about his arrest; says, 'there's no joke on religion, joke is on me'

Lock Upp contestant Munawar Faruqui has opened up about the emotions he felt at the time of his arrest in a real jail last year. The comedian was arrested in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, last year for allegedly "insulting Hindu gods and goddesses" during one of his shows. Munawar recently revealed that he had started making a comedy special about his experience in his mind while he was being arrested. Also Read| Lock Upp day 49: Munawar Faruqui reveals his mom died by suicide, Zeeshan Khan says he faced 'something similar'

Munawar Faruqui had recently revealed a secret of his life on Lock Upp. He had shared that his mother had committed suicide by drinking acid in 2007. In a new promo of the show, his co-contestant Saisha Shinde is seen suggesting that he should write a book about his experiences. During the conversation, Munawar recalled that he was writing jokes in his head at the time of his arrest.

When Saisha asked Munawar if he hasn't even thought about writing an autobiography, he replied, "I want to write a stand-up." Saisha added, "That you can do anyways, but you should write a book on that experience. People would get so many life lessons that a successful person went through all this." Munawar then said, "I feel that success is very far right now. I will tell my story after that."

When Saisha told Munawar that he should start writing it now as the process takes a lot of time, he said, "When I went to jail, I started writing my new comedy special on my arrest. Jokes had started coming to my mind when I reached the police station. I was in a very very bad condition. They were the worst days of my life. At the same time, I was observing everything and writing jokes about them in my mind."

He added, "Right now I have a 1.5 hrs-2 hrs long show. It's about me getting arrested and coming out of jail. There is no joke on religion, it's no political satire, and it's not about any celebrity. The only joke is, it's on me, it's about me. That this is how I went to the jail and this is how I came out."

