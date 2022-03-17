Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi calls Kaaranvir Bohra 'male chauvinist', breaks down as he says 'she wants a joru ka ghulam'

Things are getting heated up inside the Lock Upp prison. In an upcoming episode of the reality show, contestants Payal Rohatgi and Kaaranvir Bohra will be seen getting in a heated argument with both hurling personal attacks at each other. The exchange is seen in a new promo for the show shared by Alt Balaji on their social media on Thursday. The video does not clarify the reason behind the fight between the two though. (Also read: Lock Upp: Kaaranvir Bohra reveals he is in 'the worst debt'; says, 'I've had three-four cases on me')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video begins with Payal pointing fingers at Kaaranvir and saying to him, "You are a misogynist. You are a male chauvinist!" Kaaranvir responds by first calling Payal 'a female chauvinist'. He then talks to the camera and says, "This girl you see here, she wants a joru ka ghulam (a slave for a husband)." At this, Payal loses her cool and asks not to bring her partner into all this. She retaliates saying, "You cannot bring my partner into the show. I'm not bringing your wife into this."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The argument gets more heated as Kaaranvir says to Payal, "You treat men like sh*t," before walking off. The video then shows Payal weeping and saying to someone else off camera, "He cannot use the word joru ka ghulam. How dare he say that!"

Recently, on the show, Kaaranvir had opened up about his financial difficulties. Speaking to fellow contestant Sara Khan, he said, "From 2015 to right now, main jo kaam leta hu wo chukane ke liye (Since 2015, whatever work I accept it's to pay off that debt). I feel so sorry for myself and for my family- what am I giving them. Agar meri jagah koi aur hota to (if someone else was in my position),he would have committed suicide. I am down in the worst debt of my life."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lock Upp is a reality show that streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player. The show is hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut, who appears on the weekends in the Judgement Day episodes. The show has celebrity contestants locked up inside a mock prison, performing tasks to win basic amenities for themselves. Other contestants include Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde, Sara Khan, and others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON