Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi calls Shivam Sharma 'namak haraam', he breaks down saying, 'iska gharwala hoga'. Watch

The latest episode of Lock Upp showed Shivam Sharma, Payal Rohatgi, Mandana Karimi, Anjali Arora, and other contestants arguing over the task of washing dishes. The show is hosted by Kangana Ranaut.
Payal Rohatgi and Shivam Sharma got into an argument in the latest episode of Lock Upp.
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 03:27 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Lock Upp contestant Shivam Sharma recently broke down after a heated argument with Payal Rohatgi. During the argument, which was over the task of washing the dishes, Payal even called Shivam a 'namak haraam' (ungrateful person). He retorted by saying that the tag is better suited for Payal's 'gharwaala' (partner). Shivam later broke down as he went ahead and washed the dishes alone. Also Read| Lock Upp day 42 written updates: Saisha Shinde and Poonam Pandey cry, latter says she's heart-broken

The argument was teased in a new promo of the show shared on Alt Balaji's Instagram account on Tuesday, with the caption, "Extra bartan (utensils) = emotional damage." The video started with Anjali Arora asking Mandana Karimi to help Shivam with the dishes, while the camera showed a load of dishes in the sink.

Mandana refused to do the same and said, "I don't even eat food with you guys. I don't even use any dishes. Why would I do dishes when it's not even my turn?" Anjali tells her that she and Kaaranvir Bohra did the dishes in the afternoon. Shivam then said that Payal, who is responsible for cooking, increased the number of dishes that were to be washed as she used many in order to cook quickly. He added that he won't do so many dishes alone.

Payal then said about Shivam, "Ye hai namak haraam (He is an ungrateful person)." An angry Shivam hit a plate on the kitchen slab as he shouted in response, "Namak haraam iska gharwaala hoga. Mujhe mat bol dena namak haraam aaj ke baad (Her partner must be ungrateful. Don't dare to call me that again)."

He then proceeded to wash the dishes alone as he broke down. As Mandana tried to console him, he said, "Apne saare daag iss jail mein mitaunga, aur apna har din pashchatap karne mein bitaunga (I will repent all my sins here)."

Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player all seven days with Kangana Ranaut's Judgement Day episodes streaming on weekends. The show also features Munawar Faruqui, Azma Fallah, Poonam Pandey, Saisha Shinde, Ali Mercchant, and Zeeshan Khan.

