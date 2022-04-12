Lock Upp day 42 written updates: Saisha Shinde and Poonam Pandey cry, latter says she's heart-broken

Monday's episode of the ongoing reality show, Lock Upp, saw the contestants getting into ugly fights. While Mandana Karimi and Zeeshan Khan locked horns during tasks, friends Poonam Pandey and Saisha Shinde were upset with their friends Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui. (Also read: Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey says Munawar Faruqui hid his marriage to romance Anjali)

Mandana, Ali Mercchant, and Zeeshan were playing catch in the yard area when she suddenly got upset over not getting the ball. Mandana was angry with Zeeshan and she told him that he was licking "people a**** just for the sake of a game". Infuriated at her choice of words, Zeeshan called her a dumba**.

Later, the Lock Upp contestants played a game to name contestants for chargesheet. It was during the game that Mandana put forth her perspective. "I fought with Zeeshan on purpose. I wanted to see if I behave in such a manner, if I speak in such a manner, how will my friends react. He is my so-called friend but that is how he chose to react. He called me names, he did not even think once that he should come up to me to ask why I was behaving in that manner. I wanted to see if my friends would take a stand for me."

Mandana was also seen telling Poonam Pandey and Payal Rohatgi, "Ali has made a fake kahani (story) and told Zeeshan that I called him a man whore."

After the chargesheet task was over, Poonam and Saisha appeared very hurt. They even cried at different points. Saisha was upset with Munawar for not informing her about the game plan while Poonam said Anjali broke her heart by naming her for the chargesheet.

As Poonam and Saisha discussed their feelings, they also said that Munawar had been manipulating all of them and was being protective of Anjali. Poonam also told everyone that she was heartbroken because she genuinely befriended Anjali.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON