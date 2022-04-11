Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey says Munawar Faruqui hid his marriage so he could romance Anjali Arora on the show. Watch

In the upcoming episode of Lock Upp, contestant Poonam Panday will be seen talking to Saisha Shinde, about Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui. Poonam says Anjali got famous just by making “four reels” during Covid. About Munawar, she says that he is trying to hide her marriage from everyone and is romancing a 21-year-old (Anjali) in the show. (Also Read: Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui blushes after Anjali Arora says ‘I love you’ to him, fans ask 'Saisha Shinde ka kya hoga?')

In a promo video shared by AltBalaji, an irritated Poonam can be heard saying about Anjali, “In two years, she made four reels during the Covid-19 pandemic and got famous. I don't give a damn about that. My friendship for her was from my heart. May not give such a kind of a friend, even to my enemies.”

She then talks about Munawar, "Aur yeh...Munawar. Usko bachata rehta hai. Apni shaadi chupa ke 21 saal ki ladki ko pata raha hai. Yeh fact hai (And this Munawar, he is hiding his marriage for a 21-year-old girl. This is a fact). It's the truth and tereko atka ke rakha hai (You are hanging in between because of him).

Later, Poonam can be heard telling Saisha about Anjali's boyfriend. She says, "She has a boyfriend and still she is doing all these things. At least I am not that cheap to use my friends to protect me."

Earlier, in an episode, Anjali said “I love you” to Munawar, making him blush. Saisha has also showed her interest in Munawar and spoken about how she has started falling in love with him.

After a lot of speculations online, in an earlier episode of Lock Upp, Munawar confirmed that he has a wife and a son. When Kangana Ranaut showed a picture of Munawar with a woman and a kid, and asked him if he'd want to elaborate on the pic that was going viral on social media. Kangana also asked him if it was indeed him in the picture.

He replied, "I don't want to talk about this. Not on social media, not on a platform like Lock Upp. This is not something I want to talk about." He admitted that it was indeed his picture. Kangana also told Munawar that he had the choice to speak or stay quiet, but added that he could use the opportunity to explain his side of the story and come clean.

Munawar said, “I am not hiding anything, but we have been separate for the past one and a half years. Court ki cheezein ho rahi hain (The matter is in the court) and I do not want to discuss that. It has been difficult.”

