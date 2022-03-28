Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi reveals doing 'vashikaran puja' for career, Kangana Ranaut recalls how she was accused of it too

Lock Upp contestant Payal Rohatgi has revealed that she resorted to 'vashikaran puja (a ritual for influencing people)' to help push her career forward. In the latest episode of the reality show, Payal spoke about her secret that she said she had not told her mother. However, she said that it didn't bear any fruitful result. (Also Read | Lock Upp day 28 written updates: Kangana Ranaut schools Mandana Karimi for 'shaming' Ali Mercchant, Sara Khan out)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Payal Rohatgi spoke about her secret, Lock Upp host-actor Kangana Ranaut teased her. Speaking about Payal's fiance-wrestler Sangram Singh, Kangana said that he would be wondering if their love was because of the ritual. However, Payal denied that. Kangana Ranaut also recalled the time she joined the film industry and was accused of doing black magic.

Payal Rohatgi said, "I have been in the industry for 15 years and there was a time when my career was not doing well. Shockingly or unschockingly, I had done tantrik puja (black magic) to push my career forward. My career wasn't going well, someone told me I should get this puja (ritual) done. I don’t think any educated women, woman or professional think that one should do the puja to take their career forward. I did the puja in Delhi via a priest. It was a vashikaran puja. I did vashikaran to save my career. It's a different matter that it didn't help me at all. It was for the producer with whom I wanted to work. I have not told anyone about this, not even my mom."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana then joked about Sangram's reaction to the secret, "What did you do? Kaala jaadu (Black magic)? You tried to influence people by doing black magic. Payal, I think you are so beautiful and talented, you don’t need tantrik to influence people. You can anyway influence them."

She continued, "I think there is lot of prejudice. When I came in the industry, I was also told 'This girl does black magic'. When a girl is successful, people doubt her credibility. There must be some magic power with her, how can she be successful? You have shown lot of strength in telling this though it bombed."

In 2016, speaking with DNA, Kangana's ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman had alleged that Kangana tried to do black magic on him. “One day, Kangana called me at home in the night to do some puja. I reached at 11.30 pm as the puja was to start at 12. She had a small guest room in her apartment and she had covered it in black, including black curtains."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Lock Upp, Kangana also added, "Now Sangram would be thinking, do I really love Payal or is it the puja? Tum ambassador banti ho Hindu dharam se, mat karo ye sab (You call yourself the ambassador of Hindu religion, don't do all these)." Payal replied, "Sangram and me is not vashikaran product."

Last week, Sangram took to Twitter and announced his wedding with Payal. “Payal is very good girl. We are equal, every couple think and live like in same manner. We planned for marriage in March but due to our both work commitments, will do in July near my birthday. God bless all,” he had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON