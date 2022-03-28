Lock Upp day 28 written updates: Kangana Ranaut schools Mandana Karimi for 'shaming' Ali Mercchant, Sara Khan out

On Sunday's episode of Lock Upp, Sara Khan was evicted from the show while two new wild card contestants made their entry. On the show, Mandana Karimi also claimed that Ali Mercchant masturbated in the bathroom area, but host Kangana Ranaut asked her to stop shaming, and accept masturbation as a normal activity. (Also read: Lock Upp: Sangram extends support to Payal Rohatgi, says it is ‘Payal v/s sheep’)

In the new Lock Upp episode, Kangana asked housemates to name one person as kachra (garbage) of the jail and Payal Rohatgi named Kaaranvir Bohra while Anjali Arora, Kaaranvir, and Mandana named Ali. Mandana also said, "After the task, I have been quite disappointed, because it took him someone else to come to the house. I even asked him to come up with a game plan of his own. Also, he put his hand in my stuff without even asking me last night. When I asked him, he simply said 'I am sorry'." Kangana agreed it was violation of privacy.

On his turn, Ali named Mandana as the kachra because he didn't liked the way she judged him. Mandana then said that he did something in the bathroom. "That act makes him the real kachra of the jail." When Kangana asked Mandana to talk about the incident, she did not want to and said, "Whatever happened in the bathroom, as Saisha Shinde got to know it was because of Ali. It is so disgusting. It is bigger than kachra. When you share space with so many girls, so many people around, you cannot (do something like that). It speaks about him."

Mandana then added, "The other day, I went to the washroom and after me Saisha had to go and after she came out, she was upset the whole day. When she went in there, Ali was there and someone had masturbated and it was there." Ali said, "Shut up, this is the most disgusting things I have heard."

Kangana said, "For me, any kind of body fluid is human. If you encounter someone else's body fluid, you need to request them to clean it. But you cannot say that it traumatised you. So many contestants are sharing space, frankly it will be a kind of harassment to say such things. And, masturbation is something people openly discuss, it is scientifically proven to be good for health. Please stop shaming. Masturbation is good for health but nobody should leave body fluids behind. It is nothing to be ashamed of."

Mandana apologised and said, “I am sorry. I do not know why I am saying anything and it seems shaming to you.”

After Payal saved herself from elimination by talking about the time when she performed tantrik, vashikaran pooja to improve things in her career, Sara Khan was evicted from the show and Shivam Sharma cried a lot after she went away. Sara is the third contestant to be out of the show this weekend. Chetan Hansraj and Saisha Shinde were kicked out of the show due to their behaviour on Saturday.

After Sara left, Zeeshan Khan and Vinit Kakkar entered the show as wild card contestants. Zeeshan was previously seen on Bigg Boss OTT, while Vinit has worked in TV shows such as Ziddi Dil Mane Na and Radha Krishn.

