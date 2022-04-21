Lock Upp's Zeeshan Khan says anyone in his place would've hit Azma Fallah

Zeeshan Khan, who was recently evicted from Lock Upp for hitting Azma Fallah, has said that anyone else would have also done the same in his place. Zeeshan, who was previously ousted from Bigg Boss OTT for getting physical with Pratik Sehajpal, admitted that he was in the wrong for getting violent with Azma. However, he defended his actions saying that he tolerated much more than others would. Also Read| Karan Kundrra ousts Zeeshan Khan from Lock Upp for hitting Azma Fallah: 'I would've broken your leg'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zeeshan recalled that Azma made several defamatory remarks about his parents and his girlfriend Reyhna Malhotra. He also said that he would be willing to rejoin the captivity-based reality show if he is given another chance.

He told Mid-Day, "Agar aapko apni girlfriend, apne maa-baap ya behen ya kisi ke bhi baare mein itni gandi baatein kahi jaaye ki 'wo so rahe hain kisi aur ke saath aapko kaam dene ke liye...' to agar itni saari chijein kahi jaati hain (If such bad things are said about your parents or your sister in front of you, that they are sleeping around to get you work). I am also a human being, I am not an angel that I would be perfect all the time, I am not a robot. I am a human, I make mistakes, and I apologised for them as well. I also completed my punishment, because I knew I was wrong."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zeeshan added, "But it's a simple thing, even if you were in my place, you would've listened to it 4-5 times, but on the 6th time this would've been your reaction as well. I had been listening to it for two weeks...The people who don't have faith in their games say such things. I didn't fight for the game, I did it for my family, because wrong things were being said about my family. I am sorry for what I did, but it was a human reaction after tolerating all that for two weeks. You wouldn't have been able to tolerate it even a single day, I did that for two weeks. Then my reaction came." When asked if he would return to Lock Upp, Zeeshan said, "Of course, because it's me who has the rights on that trophy. I only was going to win that trophy."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zeeshan had hit Azma in the eye with a broom after a row over the comments she made about his girlfriend. When jailor Karan Kundrra questioned him about his actions, he had said, "It was three weeks of so much, continuously day and night saying 'your girlfriend is sleeping around, your parents are dead.' It mentally affects you, it's also a form of mental abuse."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON