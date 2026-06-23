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Lock Upp season two contestants revealed: Meet the first celebrity inmates of Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh's show

Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Monika Shergill, Vice President Content, Netflix India, attended the launch of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa in Mumbai. 

Jun 23, 2026 01:57 pm IST
By Sugandha Rawal
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The buzz around Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is only getting louder. After announcing Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh as the new hosts, the makers have now raised the excitement a notch higher by unveiling the first set of contestants of the reality show, sparking a wave of anticipation among fans.

First list of contestants revealed

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will be hosting Lock Upp Season 2.

On Monday, Riteish Deshmukh, along with Farah Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Monika Shergill, Vice President Content, Netflix India, attended the launch of the show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa in Mumbai. The first three contestants were announced at the launch event.

Actor Ram Kapoor was introduced as the show's first contestant at the event. He expressed his excitement about participating in the reality show and shared the reasons that influenced his decision to join.

Opening up about the thought behind his decision, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor mentioned, “There were four universal signs for me to join the show. First, my very close and respected casting agent called me for this show. Secondly, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh are the reason. Farah, Sajid, and I are childhood friends. Lastly, whenever I have worked with Ekta Kapoor, we have created magic.”

What do we know about the show

According to a press note by the makers, Lock Upp has an immersive production design, layered gameplay, emotional pressure points, and constant unpredictability. The series pushes contestants beyond performance into unfiltered reactions.

This season will see 14 well-known personalities as ‘inmates’ inside a controlled, high-pressure jail. Cut off from the outside world, stripped of comforts, and subjected to increasingly challenging tasks, the inmates must navigate shifting alliances and difficult choices where every move can flip the narrative overnight. Over six weeks, inmates will face daily tasks, status hierarchies, charge sheets, punishments, and terminations designed to test resilience and pure survival instincts.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is co-produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Colosceum, with Malaya Pradhan serving as the Executive Producer. When it launched in 2022, the show premiered on ALTBalaji and MX Player and was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. The reality show will stream on Netflix from June 27, every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sugandha Rawal

Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.

riteish deshmukh lock upp farah khan netflix ram kapoor
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