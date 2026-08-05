Lock Upp 2 grand finale: When and where to watch final redemption day; all you need to know about finalists, prize money

After weeks of intense fights, high-stakes tasks and dramatic confrontations, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is finally heading towards its grand finale. With the competition now down to its top five finalists, the audience will soon find out who will lift the coveted trophy and take home the prize money, along with the glory and a massive fan following.

When and where to watch the grand finale?

All details about Lock Upp Sach ya Sazaa's final redemption day.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lock Upp Season 2's grand finale is set to take place today. As per the promo of the show, a jury comprising celebrities and journalists will question the top five finalists and cast their votes to help decide the winner. Before that, however, the finalists will have to battle it out in a series of tasks as they fight to secure their place in the final stages of the competition. The audience can stream the grand finale of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa starting 8 pm on Netflix.

Lock Upp Season 2 finalists

The latest episode featured a task that determined the final three contestants who would join the already confirmed finalists. After Varun Yadav, aka Laali, was eliminated from the show, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Yogesh Rawat, Ram Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde emerged as the top five finalists.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Shivangi secured her place in the finale after Harshad Chopda sacrificed his position as a finalist, while Shreya made it to the final five after the housemates voted for her. All five contestants have had a strong journey on the show and have managed to build their own fan bases. However, if online discussions and social media buzz are anything to go by, the competition for the trophy appears to be particularly intense between Shreya and Shivangi. Lock Upp Season 2 prize money {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shivangi secured her place in the finale after Harshad Chopda sacrificed his position as a finalist, while Shreya made it to the final five after the housemates voted for her. All five contestants have had a strong journey on the show and have managed to build their own fan bases. However, if online discussions and social media buzz are anything to go by, the competition for the trophy appears to be particularly intense between Shreya and Shivangi. Lock Upp Season 2 prize money {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At the premiere of Lock Upp, the hosts announced that the 14 contestants would be competing not only to redeem themselves from the tags and allegations associated with them but also to win the coveted trophy and a prize money of ₹1 crore. The prize money is significantly higher than the amount offered to the winner of Bigg Boss, where the cash prize has often been around ₹50 lakh.

What to expect from the Lock Upp Season 2 finale

The final redemption day promises to be packed with drama and competition. The top five finalists will take part in a thrilling task that will determine which three contestants make it to the final stage of the competition.

This will be followed by a fiery round of questions from journalists and celebrity members of the jury. Prince Narula, Shiv Thakare, Awez Darbar and others will be part of the jury and will question the finalists about their journeys, choices and gameplay inside the Lock Upp house. The finale promo has also promised plenty of entertainment for viewers. Several former contestants, including Pamala Serena, Varun Yadav and Akanksha Chamola, will be seen coming together for special performances.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, the top five finalists will also take the stage for individual performances before the winner is finally announced. After weeks of controversies, emotional revelations, friendships, rivalries and confrontations, the grand finale will ultimately determine who emerges as the winner of Lock Upp Season 2 and takes home the trophy and ₹1 crore.