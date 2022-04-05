Lock Upp: Teejay Sidhu claims Saisha Shinde 'tagged along Kaaranvir Bohra's re-entry', asks 'could she have returned on

Actor Teejay Sidhu, wife of Kaaranvir Bohra who returned to the ongoing reality show Lock Upp recently, has said that Saisha Shinde rode on her husband's popularity to get back on the show. Saisha was shown the door when she argued with show's host Kangana Ranaut while Kaaranvir was evicted in a surprise move when wild card entries Zeeshan Khan and Vinit Kakkar were asked to name one person who should be out of the show to make space for them. (Also read: Saisha reads apology note to Kangana: Kaidi hazaar aayenge but not owner of jail)

Teejay wrote late Monday, "As Kangana said, a 'dhamakedar' re-entry! I have never seen so much emotion on a reality show.. first when KV left & now when he came back! Lots will change as #lockUpp progresses, but today ws overwhelming, for khaidis & for viewers! @altbalaji @MXPlayer @KVBohra #KaranvirBohra.

She also tweeted, "Strange, considering Saisha tagged along on #KaranvirBohra's re-entry. Could she have returned on her own merit? The polls asking if KV should return, cleverly added #SaishaShinde's name, too. So if people said yes to @kvbohra , they'd hv 2say yes to Saisha. @altbalaji @MXPlayer #lockUpp."

Over the weekend, Saisha and Kaaranvir returned to Lock Upp as contestants. Anjali Arora got the chance to pick the teams they could get into. Meanwhile, Alt Balaji also conducted online polls to check whether fans wanted the two contestants back on the show.

Teejay also claimed that the rivalry between Kaaranvir and Munawar Faruqui was just for the game. "Absolutely no hate between #KaranvirBohra & #MunawarFaruqi. If anything, there will be healthy competition now. And no matter how it all goes, they will remain friends, even after the show," she wrote.

