Lock Upp: Teejay Sidhu slams Mandana Karimi over Kaaranvir Bohra, says 'do not swear on my daughters'

Teejay Sidhu has responded to Mandana Karimi saying that she got negative vibes from Lock Upp co-contestant Kaaranvir Bohra. Teejay, his wife, has slammed Mandana for dragging their daughters into the fight. Lock Upp is a reality show being streamed on Alt Balaji and MX Player and Kangana Ranaut is the show's host. (Also read: Lock Upp day 47 written update: Saisha Shinde fights with Munawar Faruqui)

In a recent episode, Zeeshan had told Kaaranvir that Mandana had claimed he would call her for script-reading sessions at home and she was never comfortable. "She had said she does not trust Kaaranvir. Many times, he has called her home for script readings for movies and all, but she said 'I never went because I never trust that man with those feelings'. I am not making this up." Mandana claimed those were not her words, but Kaaranvir chose to believe Zeeshan instead. Soon, he got into a fight with Mandana.

Responding to Mandana's statements, Teejay told Times of India that Mandana is neither her close friend nor Kaaranvir's. "They just met in 2020. She's the one who supported Anurag Kashyap during the entire #MeToo movement and wrote a long letter on her social media supporting him and now she's accusing KV just on the basis of the vibe. She wrote in the letter that women are exploiting the power that we fought for and now what is she doing. What kind of a woman does this make her?"

She added, "If she's such a good friend of mine, which she's claiming, would she make such statements? I would never go to a person's house if I felt their husband gave me a funny vibe. My daughters adore her, she has come to our house so often. I don't know why she's swearing at my children. Do not swear on my daughters, they are not your children. I don't know if I am more shocked, or disappointed than how Mandana of all people could do this. She's someone I trusted. I welcomed her into my family and it makes me so sad."

Teejay also went on to claim that Kaaranvir's co-stars, including Shruti Seth, Simple Kaul, Aditi Malik, Shweta Tiwari, Surbhi Chandna, Surbhi Jyoti, and Mouni Roy, among others, share friendly relationships with Kaaranvir. She said that her husband knows that he needs to be very careful and avoids being alone with a girl.

During her fight with Kaaranvir Bohra, Mandana had said that she did not consider him a friend, but she loves his wife Teejay, and their children. Kaaranvir was also upset when she mentioned his family. “You have not only disappointed me, but you have disappointed my wife. Do not drag them in this, do not bring my family in here. Say or do what you have to, from the show,” Kaaranvir had said.

