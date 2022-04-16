Lock Upp day 47 written update: Saisha Shinde fights with Munawar Faruqui, says 'talk to me like a mature human'

Friday's episode of Lock Upp began with Anjali Arora joking around and making fun of Munawar Faruqui as he washed the dishes in the kitchen. Soon, Saisha Shinde and Anjali were seen discussing how he often took advantage of their feelings and good behaviour towards him. (Also read: Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey says her family was thrown out of a residential society)

While Anjali was taking things lightly, Saisha was genuinely upset. She told Anjali that Munawar took advantage of their good behaviour. Anjali also said that she could see through him. Saisha said he used them to get his dishes and clothes cleaned up. Saisha was upset that Munawar did not appreciate her in front of everyone.

“I had told Munawar that he and Poonam take me for granted. They would order me and make fun of me. That hurt me,” Anjali said.

After Anjali told Saisha and Munawar that Mandana Karimi had stolen her shoes earlier, Saisha said she had her own reasons. Both Munawar and Anjali sternly asked what the reasons could be and Saisha got upset.

"Do not try to overpower me, both of you," Saisha said and Munawar denied doing any such thing. "Do not defend her in front of us," he said. Saisha then told him, "If this is how you want to talk, I won't. Talk to me like a human and behave like a mature person. Otherwise, go and talk to Anjali. I am only sharing my point of view."

As Saisha walked away, Munawar said it was her "Poonam Pandey attitude", triggering Saisha further. Later, Anjali asked Saisha if she was present when Poonam said that Anjali became famous by simply making four Instagram reels during Covid-19. Saisha told her that she had no clue what her response to Poonam was, so she must not doubt her. Saisha said Mandana and Anjali were her friends and she'd not like to hear anything against them.

