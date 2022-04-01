London Files teaser: Arjun Rampal's detective uncovers dark mystery while on hunt for a missing girl. Watch

The teaser for Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli-starrer thriller web series London Files was released on Friday. The thriller series is set in the United Kingdom and sees a detective battle his own demons while trying to find a missing child. The series sees Arjun return to the OTT medium after a year. He was last seen in the web series Nail Polish. (Also read: Arjun Rampal shares son Arik's ‘summer look’ after his haircut. See pic)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The one-minute teaser for the show, posted on streaming service Voot Select's YouTube channel introduces a jaded-looking Arjun as detective Om Singh, who is investigating the disappearance of businessman Amar Roy (Purab Kohli). We get a glimpse of Purab slapping a woman, hinting that he may not be who he seems. The trailer then shows Arjun get hints of a deeper mystery or secret hiding underneath the disappearance and we see the motif of a curved snake appear repeatedly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As a montage shows Arjun investigating the murky case, the text on the screen calls the show a story of lies, secrets, and redemption. The teaser closes with Arjun--filmed from the back--looking at a map of London.

According to the show's official synopsis, it follows homicide detective Om Singh as he takes on a missing person’s case in a politically divided London city. Battling his own personal demons, Om is forced to take on the case of media mogul Amar Roy’s (Purab) missing daughter. Amar is a divisive figure in London due to his support of a draconian anti-immigration bill. As Om starts to investigate the case, a darker mystery comes to light. One that threatens to expose buried secrets and Om’s repressed past.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

London Files also stars Sapna Pabbi, Medha Rana, Gopal Datt, Sagar Arya, and Eva Jane Willis in key roles. Directed by Sachin Pathak and produced by Jar Pictures, the six-episode series will premiere on April 21 on Voot Select.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON