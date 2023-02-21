Lost actor Honeyy Jaiin: Yami Gautam made sure no one took me for granted

While Yami Gautam takes the centre stage in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s recent release Lost, it’s also actor Honeyy Jaiin who deserves much praise. Honeyy plays the role of lost boy Ishaan Bharti’s sister, Namita. Talking about the how Honeyy switched careers against all odds and landed in Mumbai for her acting stint, she shared several deets with Hindustan Times.

Lost is Honeyy first film after appearing in Netflix's anthology series Ajeeb Daastaans. She wasn’t always into acting until she found her true calling. From being an MBA degree holder in finance to ditching a secured 9 to 5 job as an investment banker at JPMorgan, she bagged Lost, the release of which got delayed numerous times.

Ask her if that left her stomach tied up in knots, especially during the uncertain phase in Bollywood, she said, “I won’t say I was nervous because I had any doubts about the film. We had a great team and Tony Da (nickname of Pink director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury). The period of delay really pinched me because I was waiting for long. But, it’s okay, it’s a part and process of being an actor.”

Honeyy left her banking job in January 2020, two months before India was put under a lockdown due to the pandemic. Did she get second thoughts during the pandemic about her big decision? “Yes, I was at one of the best companies but, there’s a calling in life. You have to follow it. I delayed it for a couple of years and later I couldn’t just do it. I resigned and then unfortunately covid happened. The good thing is I auditioned and got the film.”

“It was scary at the start. Nobody was expecting covid. I had a vision. I used to do short films and plays. I write also and even directed a short film,” she added. Honeyy recalled how she discovered her aptitude for acting during her first play in Marathi while she was in Pune. She later moved to Mumbai, closer to the industry.

So, did she get any pointers from co-star Yami who was once a newcomer and eventually made it big? “There was a scene where I was getting conscious about myself. She told me ‘just leave everything. You are looking beautiful. You might think you are flawed but on the screen, you look just fine, it's okay.’ That really helped me. She was very protective on sets. She didn’t let anyone overpower me which can happen when someone is new. She made sure they don’t take me for granted.”

Honeyy Jaiin and Yami Gautam on the sets of Lost.

“She is so wonderful, oh my God. She is really a good actor and now doing a lot of roles which are complementing her skills. I am sure she is going to do great in her life. She is a beautiful human, she took interest in who I am and my story. She was so impressed and happy to listen to my journey. She also praised me on social media during the promotions. We shot it in 2021 and she remembered all about me. It says a lot about a person, she is very down to earth,” she further described Yami on sets.

Honeyy had limited screen time but one of her most impactful features her during a meltdown. She related to her character, “When I was very young, I lost my parents. I had a very bad break-up also, it all came pouring for the scene. That pain of losing someone who loves with your life, made me connect to the pain of the sister. The Tony Da made me so comfortable for the scene; it took 3-4 takes. I had to cry for real. I kept crying even after we were done.”

