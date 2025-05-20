Love Island star Cashel Barnett jailed for allegedly strangling ex-girlfriend in front of their 1-year-old daughter

Reality TV star Cashel Barnett is behind bars in Utah for an alleged assault on his ex-girlfriend in front of their child. Barnett was booked into the Salt Lake City jail on Monday morning and is being held without bail, as per reports. Cashel Barnett is known for his appearance on Love Island in 2019.

Cashel Barnett arrested

TMZ reported that Cashel was hit with a number of charges by the Salt Lake City district attorney as he allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend and strangled her in front of their 1-year-old daughter. He is accused of 'slapping the victim around before he allegedly picked her up in the air -- by her neck -- and strangled her with both hands until she nearly passed out'. The alleged incident took place on April 10 and was reported by the victim on April 24. Cashel was arrested on Monday after he turned himself in, according to his lawyers.

The charges against Cashel Barnett

The charges against the reality star include felony aggravated assault, felony domestic violence in the presence of a child, and two counts of misdemeanour assault. The TMZ report claimed that more charges may be brought against Cashel as police are investigating another serious accusation of violence made by the same victim. The reality star is currently in the Salt Lake City jail. There will likely be a detention hearing on Thursday to determine a possible bail amount, if any.

Cashel's lawyer confirmed the development to NBC but declined further comment. "We are obviously in the very early stages here and won't have any comment until after that hearing," Andrew K Deesing said by email.

Cashel Barnett is a popular reality show contestant who has appeared on Love Island in 2019 and on The Challenge: USA in 2022. According to his social media and websites, the Salt Lake City-based personality now plays the drums in multiple bands, works as a model.