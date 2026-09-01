Love Story OTT release: When and where to watch John F Kennedy Jr and Carolyn Bessette's tragic romance story in India

One of the most talked-about romances in American history has made its way to India. FX’s Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette is now streaming on JioHotstar, revisiting the relationship between JFK Jr and Carolyn Bessette, whose lives and marriage were closely followed by the world. Paul Anthony Kelly stars as JFK Jr, with Sarah Pidgeon playing Carolyn. The series premiered in February 2026 and is now available in India, seven months after its release.

A love story under the spotlight

John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette’s tragic love story is now streaming in India.

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JFK Jr was born into a family that was never far from the spotlight. As the son of former US President John F Kennedy, he grew up with the world watching him. Over the years, he became one of America’s most recognisable figures and was often seen as the closest thing the country had to royalty.

Carolyn had a very different journey. She had made a name for herself long before she became part of the Kennedy family, building a career at Calvin Klein and eventually rising from a sales assistant to an executive. With her effortless style and strong sense of independence, she soon became a fashion figure in her own right. Her relationship with Kennedy Jr only pushed her further into the spotlight.

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{{^usCountry}} Love Story traces their journey from the early days of their relationship and their whirlwind romance to their marriage and the enormous pressure that came with it. As their every move was watched and reported, the series looks at how fame, family and the constant presence of the media affected their lives together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Love Story traces their journey from the early days of their relationship and their whirlwind romance to their marriage and the enormous pressure that came with it. As their every move was watched and reported, the series looks at how fame, family and the constant presence of the media affected their lives together. {{/usCountry}}

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A star-studded cast

The series draws from Elizabeth Beller’s book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, offering a closer look at Bessette’s life, her relationship with Kennedy Jr. and the person she was away from the constant media attention.

Created by Connor Hines and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, the series features a strong ensemble cast. Naomi Watts plays Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Grace Gummer portrays Caroline Kennedy, while Alessandro Nivola takes on the role of Calvin Klein.

Critics and audiences have responded strongly

Since its premiere, Love Story has won over both critics and audiences. Critics have called it “almost perfect” and “a stunning exploration of public and private life”, while the performances, period setting and understated treatment of the couple’s story have also drawn praise.

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The response from viewers has been just as strong. The series has emerged as FX's most-watched limited series ever, with its viewership jumping 90% between the premiere and finale. The rise in numbers shows just how strongly the story held viewers’ attention as the nine episodes unfolded.

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Where to watch Love Story in India

For Indian viewers curious about the Kennedy family or drawn to stories of love, fame and life in the public eye, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is now streaming on JioHotstar. All nine episodes of the FX limited series are available to watch.