Lucifer season 5 part 2: When Tom Ellis-starrer featured K-pop group SHINee's song Lucifer

  • Lucifer season 5 part 2 is set to debut this week. Ahead of its release, here's a look at the time K-pop group SHINee's song of the same name featured in the series.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 06:12 PM IST

Tom Ellis is set to return this week with Lucifer season 5 part 2. The trailer of the new season has teased Lucifer's bumpy relationship with God, his father. It also hints at a clash between him and his twin brother Michael. Ahead of its debut on Netflix, we look back at the time the show featured SHINee's song Lucifer and left fans cheering.

In the 13th episode of the third season, titled Till Death Do Us Apart, Lucifer is seen walking into a karaoke parlour. He is seen hunting for the head of drug-dealing gang in connection with a case Lucifer and Chloe Decker (Lauren German) were attempting to solve.

In the scene, Lucifer dives into an Asian-style hallway fight while SHINee's song played into the background, effortlessly blending into the scene.


At the time, a few fans noticed the song in the episode and took to Twitter and shared their reaction.


Lucifer season 5 part 1 ended abruptly, with the introduction of Lucifer's dad, God. The new trailer teases Lucifer attempting to fix his relationship with his father. Glimpses of an awkward family dinner and Lucifer's therapy session with God have been shown. However, the new season is bound to take a new twist after God announces retirement, leaving his position in the Silver City vacant. This leaves Lucifer declaring himself God while his twin Michael is eyeing the throne as well. The twins, with their respective sides, are expected to battle.

Also Read: BBMAs 2021: BTS sweep fans off their feet with Butter, win all categories they were nominated in

Speaking about the upcoming season, showrunner Joe Henderson told YouTube channel Wordballoon in April, "Season 5B is big and epic; season six is sweet and personal. I don’t even know how to compare them. They’re so wildly different, and yet so very much of a whole. They’re very much part of a story going on.” Lucifer season 5 part 2 will stream on Netflix starting May 28.

