Lucifer season 5 part 2: When Tom Ellis-starrer featured K-pop group SHINee's song Lucifer

Tom Ellis is set to return this week with Lucifer season 5 part 2. The trailer of the new season has teased Lucifer's bumpy relationship with God, his father. It also hints at a clash between him and his twin brother Michael. Ahead of its debut on Netflix, we look back at the time the show featured SHINee's song Lucifer and left fans cheering.

In the 13th episode of the third season, titled Till Death Do Us Apart, Lucifer is seen walking into a karaoke parlour. He is seen hunting for the head of drug-dealing gang in connection with a case Lucifer and Chloe Decker (Lauren German) were attempting to solve.

In the scene, Lucifer dives into an Asian-style hallway fight while SHINee's song played into the background, effortlessly blending into the scene.





At the time, a few fans noticed the song in the episode and took to Twitter and shared their reaction.

My heart hurts but hearing K-pop, and not just any song but Lucifer by SHINee, in a mainstream tv show like #LuciferonFox is the best thing in the world ❤ — depression be a b*tch (@MommaLoki) January 30, 2018

My kpop ass is screaming singing SHINee's Lucifer IM SO HAPPY RN #LuciferonFox — depression be a b*tch (@MommaLoki) January 30, 2018

Totally fan girling over Shinee! Thanks for such a great choice! #LuciferOnFox — Kurami Amaya (@KuramiAmaya) January 30, 2018

IM LEGIT CRYING

I WASNT EVEN INTENTIONALLY WATCHING LUCIFER AND THAT SONG CAME ON. I JUMPED OUT OF MY SEAT SO FAST AND TURNED IT UP GOD IM SO HAPPY #SHINee #LuciferOnFox — 𝑚𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑠𝑠𝑎 ☆ (@starlightyuta) January 30, 2018





Lucifer season 5 part 1 ended abruptly, with the introduction of Lucifer's dad, God. The new trailer teases Lucifer attempting to fix his relationship with his father. Glimpses of an awkward family dinner and Lucifer's therapy session with God have been shown. However, the new season is bound to take a new twist after God announces retirement, leaving his position in the Silver City vacant. This leaves Lucifer declaring himself God while his twin Michael is eyeing the throne as well. The twins, with their respective sides, are expected to battle.

Speaking about the upcoming season, showrunner Joe Henderson told YouTube channel Wordballoon in April, "Season 5B is big and epic; season six is sweet and personal. I don’t even know how to compare them. They’re so wildly different, and yet so very much of a whole. They’re very much part of a story going on.” Lucifer season 5 part 2 will stream on Netflix starting May 28.

